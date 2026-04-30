



Shield AI announced today the opening of an office in New Delhi to support its growing partnership and advance work with the Indian Ministry of Defence and its industry ecosystem. The latest milestone deepens the company’s long-term commitment to India.





The opening was announced during a high-level visit to New Delhi by the president and co-founder of the company, Ryan Tseng, and a member of the company’s Defence Advisory Board, retired U.S. Navy Admiral John C. Aquilino, former U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) commander.





Shield AI has established a wholly owned subsidiary, Shield AI India, to support software integration, engineering, and autonomy development, and to grow indigenous engineering and software development capabilities for India.





The entity will operate across two offices – the first one in New Delhi, which is operational now, and another in Bangalore, which is scheduled to open later this summer, thereby enabling closer collaboration with local partners while contributing to the growth of India’s high-technology ecosystem in AI and autonomous systems.





“India is central to Shield AI’s global mission,” said Ryan Tseng. “The depth of engineering talent here combined with our existing strategic partnerships and the trust placed in us by the Indian Armed Forces make India one of the most important partners in our long-term plans. Shield AI India is our commitment to building lasting capability in the country — not just selling to it.”





“Being a strong partner means being present and working alongside our customers,” said Sarjan Shah, managing director for India at Shield AI. “With our New Delhi office, and with our plans to expand soon in Bangalore as well, we are strengthening our ability to support India’s autonomy priorities and partner on systems that can be built, deployed, and sustained within the country, while growing a pipeline of Indian engineers and developers who can build and evolve mission autonomy on Indian terms.”





“The U.S.-India relationship is something I was proud to support in my role as INDOPACOM commander, and given what Shield AI is doing in, with, and for India, I could not be prouder to support our partnership. Done right, the U.S.-India relationship can generate vital strategic, defence and economic value for both nations, and we look forward to supporting that overall goal,” said Aquilino.





In November 2024, the company announced a strategic partnership with JSW Defence Pvt. Ltd. to indigenize and manufacture its V-BAT unmanned aircraft system. As part of a $90 million investment, JSW Defence began construction of a large-scale V-BAT production facility at EMC Maheshwaram, Hyderabad in December 2025. The V-BAT production facility being set up by JSW is designed to serve the needs of the Indian Armed Forces and also function as a global production hub.





Shield AI’s expanded India presence also supports its ongoing work with the Indian Armed Forces. Earlier this year, India selected Shield AI to provide Hivemind powered V-BATs and, in addition, licenses for Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy software for the Indian Army.





V-BAT is a Group 3 vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAS with a ducted-fan design, more than 12 hours of endurance, and a heavy-fuel (JP-8) engine. Proven in the electronic warfare battlefield, V-BAT delivers intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and targeting at significantly lower cost and logistical burden than larger drones.





Under partnership with the Indian Army, Hivemind autonomy will integrate onto V-BAT as an autonomous pilot, enabling AI-powered perception, cognition, and beyond-visual-range operations. The company has also announced the development of a next-generation VTOL autonomous combat aircraft, X-BAT.





Shield AI Press Release







