



Russia has dispatched the fourth regiment of the S-400 Triumf air defence system to India, set to receive 4th unit early next month, with deployment scheduled for late May.





According to Hindustan Times , the system will be positioned in the Rajasthan sector, a move aimed at strengthening India’s aerial defence posture against potential threats.





This deployment marks a significant step in the ongoing induction of the S-400 systems, which are considered among the most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile platforms in the world.





Their ability to track and neutralise multiple types of aerial targets, including aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles, provides India with a formidable shield in a strategically sensitive region.





The Rajasthan sector has been chosen for this deployment due to its proximity to the western front, where aerial threats from across the border remain a persistent concern.





By stationing the fourth regiment in this area, India seeks to enhance its deterrence capabilities and ensure layered protection for both military installations and civilian infrastructure.





The S-400 system’s integration into India’s broader air defence network complements indigenous platforms and other imported systems, creating a multi-tiered shield designed to counter diverse aerial challenges.





The delivery of the fourth regiment also signals the nearing completion of the S-400 acquisition programme, which was initiated under a major defence deal between India and Russia. The fifth and final regiment is expected to arrive by November 2026, completing the contracted supply.





Once fully inducted, the five-regiment deployment will provide India with comprehensive coverage across critical sectors, significantly boosting its strategic defence architecture. The phased induction underscores India’s commitment to modernising its air defence capabilities in response to evolving regional security dynamics.





The S-400 systems have already been deployed in other sectors, including Punjab and the eastern theatre, where they have been integrated with existing radar and missile defence networks. The addition of the Rajasthan deployment will further balance India’s defensive posture, ensuring readiness across multiple fronts.





This step reflects not only the operational importance of the system but also the strategic depth of India’s defence partnership with Russia, which continues to play a pivotal role in India’s military modernisation.





Agencies







