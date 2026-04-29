



The Indian Army has initiated the procurement process for more than ninety Carrier Air Defence Tracked (CADET) systems, a move designed to strengthen its anti‑aircraft capabilities and likely aimed at replacing the ageing 2K22 Tunguska systems.





The Request for Information (RFI) underscores the emphasis on domestic, “Make in India” solutions, seeking a versatile tracked platform capable of mounting either missile systems, anti‑aircraft guns, or a hybrid of both.





The primary purpose of the CADET initiative is to enhance mobile air defence against evolving threats, particularly unmanned aerial vehicles, rockets, artillery, and mortar fire. This reflects the Army’s growing concern over URAM threats, which have become increasingly prevalent in modern conflict scenarios.





By deploying such systems, the Army intends to provide robust protection for key population centres and defence installations, especially along sensitive border areas and the Line of Control.





The CADET platform is envisaged as a highly adaptable system, offering flexibility in configuration to meet diverse operational needs. Whether equipped with missile launchers, gun systems, or a combination of both, the platform is expected to deliver comprehensive coverage.





Operational requirements highlight the need for a high‑mobility tracked chassis, ensuring the system can manoeuvre across challenging terrain. Features such as automatic ammunition loading and advanced tracking capabilities are considered essential to counter fast‑moving aerial threats.





The RFI makes clear that the Army is seeking solutions that can operate effectively in high‑altitude environments while providing 360‑degree protection.





This is not a final Request for Proposal but rather a mechanism to survey the indigenous industry for viable options that meet stringent performance standards.





The initiative is part of a broader push by the Ministry of Defence to foster domestic defence manufacturing, reduce reliance on foreign systems, and encourage innovation within India’s industrial base.





By pursuing the CADET program, the Army aims to modernise its air defence shield, ensuring resilience against drones, rockets, and artillery while aligning with the government’s strategic objective of self‑reliance in defence production.





The procurement process represents a significant step in reinforcing India’s layered air defence architecture and demonstrates a clear commitment to indigenous capability development.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







