



President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, will undertake an official visit to India on 28 April at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. The visit will focus on discussions between the two leaders on key multilateral issues of mutual interest.





As part of her programme in New Delhi, Baerbock will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. She is also scheduled to participate in an interactive session with representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, where governance and regulation of Artificial Intelligence will be the central theme.





The spokesperson for the UNGA President, La Neice Collins, confirmed earlier that Baerbock’s itinerary includes multiple bilateral meetings with senior government officials in India, alongside engagements with the UN country team led by UN Resident Coordinator Stephan Prisner.





Collins noted that the visit forms part of a broader official duty travel agenda, which will also take Baerbock to Beijing later in the week.





In her China programme, Baerbock will hold bilateral meetings with government officials and meet the UN country team in Beijing, led by UN Resident Coordinator Stephen Jackson. Collins emphasised that the visits to both India and China are being undertaken at the invitation of the respective governments, with further details to be shared through a media advisory.





This dual engagement highlights the UNGA President’s focus on strengthening dialogue with major global players, while addressing pressing multilateral issues and advancing cooperation with UN country teams in Asia.





ANI







