



Noida-based Maraal Aerospace has achieved a significant milestone with the successful flight test of its Tejasvaan solar-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. This marks a major step forward in indigenous, long-endurance, eco-sustainable, and intelligence-led surveillance technology.





The solar-electric drone is designed to deliver more than 12 hours of flight time, making it suitable for defence, intelligence, and disaster management operations.





The UAV has been engineered to operate at a service ceiling of up to five kilometres, with endurance exceeding twelve hours through solar-assisted electric propulsion. This performance capability positions the aircraft as a versatile platform for extended missions requiring persistence and reliability.





The wingspan of the UAV measures eleven metres, and it has been designed for deployment from a small runway of just two hundred metres, ensuring operational flexibility in diverse environments.





Maraal Aerospace has received strong institutional support in its development journey. Backed by IIT Kanpur and iDEX, the company has focused on building indigenous long-endurance platforms that can meet the demands of modern surveillance and monitoring missions. This emphasis on self-reliance underscores the broader national drive towards strengthening domestic aerospace capabilities.





The start-up has also secured strategic investment from HPCL, which will accelerate product development and testing. This partnership highlights the growing interest of major organisations in supporting advanced aerospace technologies that combine sustainability with operational effectiveness. Such funding is expected to enhance the pace of innovation and readiness for deployment.





The applications of the Tejasvaan UAV are wide-ranging. It is intended for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions, maritime scientific research, Search and Rescue operations, mapping, and environmental protection.





Its eco-sustainable design and long endurance make it particularly valuable for missions requiring continuous monitoring over extended periods without reliance on conventional fuel sources.





The successful flight test of Tejasvaan demonstrates Maraal Aerospace’s capability to deliver advanced aerial platforms that integrate sustainability with strategic utility.





By combining solar-electric propulsion with indigenous engineering, the company has positioned itself at the forefront of next-generation UAV development in India.





Agencies







