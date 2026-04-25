

The United States has intensified its rhetoric against Iran while pressing ahead with an expanding naval blockade. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth accused Tehran’s military forces of undermining maritime security and targeting civilian vessels, signalling a hardening of Washington’s stance amid continuing disputes over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional activities.





In a strongly worded statement, Hegseth portrayed Iran’s military posture as weakened and increasingly dependent on irregular tactics at sea. He stressed that the US was prepared to sustain pressure indefinitely.





He declared that “nothing in, nothing out” was the rule, describing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as reduced to a gang of pirates. He accused them of cloaking aggression with a flag while engaging in criminal behaviour on the high seas, laying indiscriminate mines, firing at random ships, and killing 45,000 protesters in weeks.





Hegseth emphasised that the vessels seized by Iran in recent days were not American or Israeli ships but random civilian vessels. He dismissed Iran’s use of speedboats as opportunistic and underscored that the US controlled the flow of maritime traffic.





He argued that Iran had waged war against America for 47 years, killing citizens, soldiers, and allies, while previous administrations failed to act decisively.





He praised President Trump’s resolve, describing him as unshakable and possessing moral clarity. Hegseth noted that Trump had reiterated that the US was not anxious for a deal and had all the time in the world.





He insisted that Iran still had an open window to negotiate but must abandon nuclear weapons in meaningful, verifiable ways or face economic collapse under unrelenting American pressure. He stressed that Iran would never be allowed to acquire a nuclear bomb, leaving the choice squarely with Tehran.





Hegseth explained that the blockade was designed to restrict Iran’s access to critical resources and limit its ability to project power through maritime routes.





Reports indicated that the operation had expanded in scope, with increased naval deployments and surveillance to enforce compliance.





Washington has continued to highlight that diplomatic options remain available, but only if Iran abandons its nuclear program under strict verification. The administration has maintained that economic and military pressure will persist until those conditions are met.





As the blockade deepens and rhetoric sharpens, the future course remains uncertain. Both sides have signalled determination, leaving the standoff poised to shape regional security dynamics in the months ahead.





ANI







