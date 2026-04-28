



General Kevin Schneider, Commander of the US Pacific Air Forces, undertook an official visit to India from 19 to 25 April, underscoring Washington’s commitment to strengthening its strategic defence partnership with New Delhi and advancing a shared vision for a secure and stable Indo-Pacific.





The visit was marked by a series of high-level engagements with senior Indian defence leadership, including counterparts from the Indian Air Force, aimed at reinforcing longstanding military ties and exploring avenues to expand operational collaboration.





The trip highlighted the growing scope and complexity of US-India defence cooperation, which now spans air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. Both nations continue to build a robust partnership rooted in shared democratic values and mutual interests in maintaining regional stability.





In recent years, this partnership has expanded through joint exercises, training engagements, and regular high-level exchanges, enhancing interoperability and the ability to operate together effectively across diverse scenarios.





A central focus of General Schneider’s visit was advancing logistics cooperation between the two countries.





Strengthened frameworks and agreements in this area are designed to enable seamless coordination, improving readiness and supporting rapid, coordinated responses to humanitarian crises and regional contingencies.





This cooperation enhances both nations’ capacity to deliver timely assistance and maintain operational presence across the Indo-Pacific.





General Schneider also visited operational and training facilities, reflecting the increasing integration and trust between US and Indian forces. These engagements underscored a shared commitment to modernising capabilities and ensuring preparedness to address emerging security challenges.





The United States reiterated its view of India as a vital partner in promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, reaffirming the enduring strength of the US-India Major Defence Partnership and signalling continued momentum in expanding collaboration to meet evolving regional and global challenges.





The Indian Air Force shared details of the visit on X, noting that General Schneider laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour, and interacted with senior leadership. He also called on Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, during his official engagements in New Delhi.





ANI







