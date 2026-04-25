



US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has described the ongoing conflict with Iran as “a gift to the world,” insisting that the American blockade of Iranian maritime traffic will continue “as long as it takes.”





Speaking at the Pentagon, Hegseth characterised the naval restrictions as part of a “bold and dangerous” mission designed to neutralise Iran’s perceived threat to international stability.





While US officials reported that 34 vessels had been intercepted, maritime monitoring data suggested Tehran was still managing to export sanctioned oil through its so‑called shadow fleet. Lloyd’s List Intelligence noted that 11 tankers carrying Iranian cargo had departed from the Gulf of Oman since 13 April.





Iran responded defiantly through Defence Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talaei‑Nik, who warned that much of the country’s missile capability remained unused. He claimed that Iranian forces had maintained control over the skies of the occupied territories until the ceasefire and hailed domestic resilience as a “social miracle.”





Talaei‑Nik pointed to the registration of over 30 million people in the “Sacrifice” campaign as evidence of unparalleled popular mobilisation. He accused the US of attempting to instigate internal chaos but argued that public vigilance and coordinated security agencies had ensured stability.





He further asserted that Iran’s management of the Strait of Hormuz had become a lever for national demands, adding that Western forces in the Sea of Oman had repeatedly retreated in the face of decisive Iranian responses.





A report from the Institute for the Study of War highlighted internal divisions within Iran’s leadership. It stated that IRGC Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi and his inner circle had blocked attempts by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and other pragmatist officials to push for a more flexible negotiating stance.





Despite these tensions, the US confirmed that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would travel to Pakistan for a new round of talks with Iranian officials.





White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the initiative came from Tehran, noting that the Iranians had requested the in‑person meeting. However, Vice President JD Vance and Ghalibaf, who led the Iranian team in the first round, were absent from this second phase.





Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced a tour to Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow to coordinate with partners, though he did not confirm any meeting with the US delegation.





At the Pentagon, Hegseth reiterated that President Trump had said America was “not anxious for a deal” and that Tehran had the chance to make a “good deal, a wise deal.” The remarks underscored Washington’s determination to maintain pressure while leaving the door open for negotiations.





ANI







