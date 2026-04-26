



The Defence Research and Development Organisation has achieved a notable milestone with the rollout of the Vikram VT21 Advanced Armoured Platform in its wheeled configuration.





Developed by the Vehicle Research and Development Laboratory in collaboration with TATA Advanced Systems Limited and Bharat Forge Limited, the project was completed in a record time of three years.





This rapid development underscores India’s growing capacity for indigenous defence innovation and its commitment to equipping the armed forces with modern, mission-ready systems.





The wheeled variant of the Vikram VT21 has been specifically designed to fulfil Infantry Combat Vehicle and Armoured Personnel Carrier roles. It provides advanced protection through modular blast and ballistic systems compliant with STANAG Level 4 and 5 standards.





This ensures survivability against a wide spectrum of battlefield threats, enhancing the safety of personnel in high-risk operational environments.





A key feature of the platform is the integration of an indigenously designed and developed 30 mm crewless turret. This system combines mobility, firepower, and protection in a balanced manner, meeting the evolving requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.





The turret is engineered to deliver precision firepower while reducing crew exposure, reflecting a modern approach to armoured warfare.





The wheeled platform is powered by a high-performance engine paired with automatic transmission, resulting in a high power-to-weight ratio. This configuration enables superior speed, agility, and obstacle negotiation capabilities, ensuring operational effectiveness across diverse terrains. The design also incorporates gradient climbing and obstacle-crossing features, further strengthening its battlefield adaptability.





Operational flexibility is enhanced by its amphibious capability. The wheeled Vikram VT21 is equipped with hydro jets that improve water obstacle crossing, allowing seamless manoeuvres across rivers and other aquatic barriers.





This amphibious design ensures that the platform can be deployed in varied theatres without limitation, a critical advantage in modern combat scenarios.





The system is not only defensive but also offensive in nature, with the ability to launch Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. This capability provides the wheeled platform with a potent strike option against armoured threats, complementing its protective and mobility features. The combination of missile integration and the 30 mm gun makes the Vikram VT21 a versatile combat system.





The wheeled version of the Advanced Armoured Platform has been tailored to meet emerging operational requirements, blending indigenous innovation with battlefield practicality.





Its rapid development timeline, advanced protection systems, amphibious design, and integrated firepower highlight India’s progress in mechanised warfare and its pursuit of self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







