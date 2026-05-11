



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a landmark breakthrough by successfully running its scramjet engine for 1,200 seconds on 9 May 2026, a feat that places India among the world’s leading nations in hypersonic propulsion technology.





This test marks a decisive step towards operational hypersonic cruise missiles capable of sustained speeds beyond Mach 5, transforming India’s missile power and strategic deterrence.





The test was conducted at the Scramjet Connect Pipe Test (SCPT) facility in Hyderabad by DRDO’s Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL). The actively cooled full-scale scramjet combustor operated continuously for 20 minutes, far surpassing the earlier milestone of 700 seconds achieved in January.





This achievement validates both the advanced combustor design and the capabilities of India’s state-of-the-art testing infrastructure. It also demonstrates the maturity of indigenous aerospace research and industrial collaboration.





The scramjet engine is powered by an indigenously developed liquid hydrocarbon endothermic fuel, which not only sustains combustion at extreme speeds but also absorbs heat to manage thermal loads.





Combined with high-temperature thermal barrier coatings and advanced manufacturing processes, the system successfully endured the immense stresses of hypersonic airflow exceeding 1.5 km per second and temperatures above 2,000°C.





This active cooling mechanism is critical for enabling long-duration hypersonic flight, where conventional materials would fail within seconds.





The breakthrough is significant because most global scramjet tests last only a few seconds or minutes before overheating or structural failure.





India’s ability to sustain hypersonic combustion for 20 minutes demonstrates that its design can handle prolonged thermal loads, moving the program from experimental proof-of-concept to credible deployable propulsion systems.





This places India in the same league as the United States, Russia, and China, who are racing to operationalise hypersonic weapons.





The implications for India’s missile power are profound. Hypersonic cruise missiles powered by scramjets will be able to travel at speeds exceeding 6,100 km/h, combining velocity with manoeuvrability.





Unlike ballistic missiles, they can adjust their trajectory mid-flight, making them extremely difficult to detect and intercept. Such systems will allow India to strike strategic targets across vast distances in minutes, compressing adversary response times and overwhelming existing air defence networks.





The test also strengthens India’s parallel strategic programs. On 8 May, India successfully tested an advanced Agni missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targeted Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, capable of striking multiple targets with a single launch. Together, the MIRV capability and hypersonic propulsion breakthroughs signal a new era in India’s deterrence posture, where speed, precision, and survivability converge.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the scramjet achievement as a “solid foundation” for India’s hypersonic cruise missile program, while DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V. Kamat emphasised its importance for next-generation aerospace and strike capabilities.





The synergy between DRDO, industry partners, and academia has been central to this success, reflecting India’s growing self-reliance in advanced defence technologies.





Looking ahead, the 1,200-second scramjet test provides the technological base for India to develop operational hypersonic cruise missiles within the coming decade.





These weapons will complement existing platforms like BrahMos and future systems such as Agni-6, which is expected to have a range of 10,000–12,000 kilometres with multiple warheads.





Together, they will transform India’s strategic arsenal, ensuring credible deterrence against peer adversaries and reinforcing its position as a major power in the Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







