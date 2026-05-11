



India’s first indigenously built Coast Guard hovercraft project is gathering momentum in Goa, marking a significant stride in the nation’s defence manufacturing drive.





The construction of Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs) is being undertaken at Chowgule & Company Private Limited, with the Ministry of Defence having signed a contract on 24 October 2024 for six such craft. This initiative is part of the broader push towards self-reliance in defence under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.





A major milestone was achieved on 11 May with the girder laying ceremony for the fourth, fifth and sixth ACVs at the Rassaim Yard of Chowgule Shipyard in Goa. The event was attended by Deputy Inspector General Vinod Sakharkar, Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters, underscoring the importance of the project at the highest levels of the service.





Officials confirmed that the first hovercraft under this programme is expected to be delivered shortly, signalling the rapid pace of progress.





The Coast Guard has described the project as a landmark achievement under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, emphasising that these ACVs are being manufactured with indigenous material in India for the first time.





This represents a leap in technological advancement and opens new opportunities for India in the global hovercraft market. With nearly 50 per cent indigenous content, these vehicles will be the first of their kind in India to achieve such a high level of local integration, reflecting the synergy between operational requirements and national industrial capability.





The new hovercraft are expected to significantly strengthen India’s coastal security framework. By enhancing strategic mobility and operational flexibility, they will allow the Coast Guard to operate effectively across diverse maritime terrains.





Their deployment will cover India’s extensive and dynamic coastline, with the ability to function in shallow waters, marshlands, and deep-sea regions. Designed for multiple roles, the ACVs will undertake high-speed coastal patrolling, maritime reconnaissance, interception and interdiction missions, both during the day and at night.





Beyond combat and surveillance roles, the hovercraft will also be vital in humanitarian operations. They will play a crucial role in search and rescue missions, providing assistance to ships and boats in distress at sea. Their ability to traverse difficult terrain at speed makes them uniquely suited for rapid response in emergencies, reinforcing the Coast Guard’s role as the nation’s maritime guardian.





The ACVs are based on designs from Griffon Hoverwork in the United Kingdom, but their construction is being carried out indigenously at the Rassaim Yard in Goa. This blend of proven international design and local manufacturing expertise ensures reliability while fostering domestic capability.





The project highlights India’s growing competence in advanced shipbuilding and maritime technology, aligning with the government’s long-term vision of reducing dependence on imports and building a robust indigenous defence ecosystem.





The commissioning of these hovercraft will mark a new chapter in India’s maritime security architecture. They will not only bolster operational readiness but also symbolise the country’s determination to achieve technological self-sufficiency.





As India continues to modernise its naval and coast guard forces, the ACV project stands as a testament to the nation’s resolve to safeguard its maritime frontiers with homegrown solutions.





IANS







