



The STLR 400 from Ace Micromatic Group represents one of India’s most advanced industrial metal 3D printers, combining dual 1000W lasers, large build volume, and intelligent powder management to deliver high productivity for aerospace, defence, automotive, and medical applications.





It is supported by AMG’s ecosystem of 5-axis machining centres through AmiT and AMS, enabling seamless integration with conventional manufacturing for tough materials like Titanium and Inconel.





The STLR 400 is a high productivity industrial metal 3D printer developed by Amace, part of the Ace Micromatic Group, India’s largest machine tool conglomerate. It is designed for full-scale industrial production and advanced prototyping, offering a build envelope of 410 mm x 410 mm x 450 mm.





The machine is powered by dual 1000W Yb-fibre lasers with independent full scan fields, enabling faster throughput and reduced build times. With scanning speeds up to 9 m/s and layer thickness ranging from 20 to 120 microns, the printer achieves exceptional precision and efficiency.





The system incorporates a patented multi-blade re-coater for uniform powder distribution and a smart powder management system that continuously monitors levels, predicts requirements in real time, and ensures rapid extraction for minimal downtime between jobs.





This enclosed powder handling system enhances safety, particularly when working with reactive metals such as aluminium alloys and titanium. The machine also integrates advanced preparation software, including Materialise Magics RP with Amace’s build processor, ensuring optimised nesting, support generation, and build analysis.





The STLR 400 supports a wide range of materials including AlSi10Mg, stainless steels (SS316L, 17-4PH, 15-5PH), cobalt-chrome, maraging steel (18Ni300), nickel superalloys (IN625, IN718), titanium alloys (Ti6Al4V), copper alloys (CuCrZr), and tool steels (H13).





This versatility makes it suitable for aerospace turbine blades, airframe structures, automotive lightweight components, medical implants, and even jewellery applications. Demonstrated benefits include up to 50% weight reduction, 20-day lead time reduction, and 50% increase in flow efficiency for complex geometries such as conformal cooling channels and lattice structures.





Ace Micromatic Group, through subsidiaries such as AmiT and AMS, complements additive manufacturing with advanced 5-axis machining centres capable of handling tough materials like Titanium and Inconel.





These machines are critical for finishing operations on turbine blades and aerospace structures, ensuring dimensional accuracy and surface integrity. AmiT also provides industrial IoT solutions for real-time productivity monitoring, while AMS specialises in precision machining centres, reinforcing AMG’s position as a holistic manufacturing solutions provider.





The STLR 400 is priced at approximately ₹5.25 crore, reflecting its positioning as a high-end industrial solution. Amace offers comprehensive support through additive manufacturing experience zones across nine Indian cities, training programs, and integration with AMG’s ecosystem of CNC machining, grinding, and finishing facilities.





This ensures end-to-end capability from design to post-processing, making the STLR 400 a cornerstone of India’s push towards advanced manufacturing and self-reliance in aerospace and defence.





By combining additive and subtractive technologies, Ace Micromatic enables manufacturers to achieve faster development cycles, cost efficiency, and superior part quality. The STLR 400 exemplifies this synergy, offering scalability for both R&D and production environments, and positioning India as a competitive player in global high-precision manufacturing.





Agencies







