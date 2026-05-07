



As India commemorates the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal (Retd) Sanjeev Kapoor, AVSM, VM, described the operation as a proud milestone that reshaped India’s air power doctrine, strengthened regional deterrence, and accelerated the nation’s drive for defence self-reliance.





In his reflections, he emphasised that the Indian Air Force’s standoff strikes on 7 May 2025 demonstrated surgical precision, achieving their objectives without collateral damage to civilian infrastructure.





He noted that the domes and structures targeted had only precise holes, with no harm caused to nearby civilian property, underscoring India’s responsible conduct in neutralising only intended targets.





The decisive turning point, according to Kapoor, came on 10 May when India deployed the indigenously manufactured BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to strike eleven Pakistani airfields within forty-five minutes.





He described this as a game-changer that compelled Pakistan to come to the table for a ceasefire, showcasing the formidable power of the Indian Air Force. This deployment not only validated India’s technological edge but also demonstrated the operational readiness of indigenous systems in live combat.





Kapoor was candid about the deterrence dimension, explaining that the battle space became a real-world evaluation ground for Chinese military hardware. Pakistan’s HQ-9 and HQ-16 air defence systems, PL-15 and PL-10 missiles, and the JF-17 fighter fleet—all of Chinese origin—were exposed to live combat conditions.





He added that Beijing provided satellite imagery to Islamabad during the conflict, highlighting the external support Pakistan received. He stressed that deterrence is a continuous process, with adversaries likely to consolidate and return with more advanced technologies, making preparedness an enduring necessity.





He also observed that global powers including China, the United States, Europe, and Russia would have closely evaluated every strike, further amplifying the strategic significance of India’s actions.





The most critical takeaway from Operation Sindoor, Kapoor asserted, was strategic self-reliance. He revealed that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has secured source codes enabling the integration of imported weapons onto indigenous and multi-origin platforms, a capability edge that places India ahead of much of the world.





He linked this achievement to India’s ambitious projects such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) fifth-generation fighter programme and the government’s fresh bid for 114 Rafale jets, signalling a shift in India’s defence ambitions.





Kapoor highlighted the role of private industry in this transformation, noting that Tata, L&T, and Bharat Forge have been invited to develop prototypes for fifth-generation fighter jets, marking a departure from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s traditional monopoly.





This inclusion of private players reflects a broader restructuring of India’s defence ecosystem, aimed at fostering innovation and accelerating timelines. He also drew attention to the surging global demand for Indian defence exports, including systems such as BrahMos, Akash, Pinaka, and anti-tank guided missiles.





He concluded by stating that many countries are now requesting India to export its defence systems, a change that has emerged directly after Operation Sindoor, positioning India as a credible arms exporter on the global stage.





The anniversary of Operation Sindoor thus stands not only as a commemoration of decisive military action but also as a marker of India’s transformation into a nation capable of combining precision, responsibility, and self-reliance in defence.





The deployment of BrahMos on 10 May remains etched as the defining moment that altered the trajectory of India’s air power doctrine and reinforced its stature as a rising force in global defence exports.





ANI







