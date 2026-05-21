



Nearly intact PL-15E air-to-air missiles recovered during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 in Punjab have provided Indian defence scientists with a rare opportunity to unlock their electronic secrets, reported this renowned French defence media portal.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully extracted the missile’s electronic signature, decoded its communication schemes, and integrated these parameters into frontline squadrons’ electronic warfare databases.





The absence of a self-destruct device on this export variant made such exploitation possible, a rarity in modern missile warfare. The PL-15E equips Pakistani platforms such as the J-10C and the JF-17, making the breakthrough particularly significant for India’s aerial defence posture.





The impact site was secured near the village of Kamahi Devi in Hoshiarpur district. One missile was recovered intact on 9 May, after travelling an estimated 100 kilometres inside Indian territory.





According to converging assessments, the missile had been fired from a Pakistani JF-17 or J-10C fighter. The PL-15E, derived from a Chinese development, is credited with a range of 145 kilometres and employs a dual-pulse solid-propellant rocket motor. Reports suggest its speed can exceed Mach 5, placing it among the fastest air-to-air weapons in service.





Direct evaluations by DRDO and IAF laboratories of the near-intact missile yielded critical insights. The teams decoded the weapon’s frequency-agility logic, radar emissions, and data link formats. These measured profiles have now been updated into Indian threat libraries, enabling squadrons to directly counter Pakistani aerial capabilities.





This breakthrough removed uncertainties surrounding the missile’s tracking and categorisation modes, giving Indian operators a clearer picture of how to detect, jam, and neutralise the weapon in combat.





The absence of a self-destruct mechanism on the export variant proved to be an intelligence bonanza. Unlike standard frontline missiles that destroy themselves upon impact or malfunction, the PL-15E’s unexploded hardware offered a complete blueprint of its electronic and propulsion systems.





This rare opportunity allowed Indian teams to study the missile’s secure data link sequencing and radar behaviour in detail, translating these findings into exploitable profiles.





Fleet-wide implementation followed swiftly. The decoded parameters have been deployed as software updates across Indian fighter fleets, ensuring that frontline aircraft are equipped with countermeasures tailored to the PL-15E’s operational characteristics. This rapid integration underscores the agility of India’s defence establishment in exploiting battlefield recoveries for strategic advantage.





Looking ahead, the DRDO plans to incorporate design cues and advanced features from the PL-15E into indigenous programs. The missile’s anti-jamming suite and advanced propellant technology are being studied for integration into the Astra MK-2 program, India’s next-generation air-to-air missile.





This reflects a broader trend of leveraging adversary technology to accelerate indigenous development, a practice that has historically shaped military innovation worldwide.





The recovery of the PL-15E also highlights the evolving dynamics of Indo-Pakistani aerial confrontations. Pakistan’s reliance on Chinese-origin systems such as the JF-17 and J-10C, armed with advanced missiles like the PL-15E, has been met with India’s emphasis on self-reliance and rapid adaptation.





The successful decoding of the missile not only neutralises a key threat but also strengthens India’s position in the ongoing technological contest in South Asia.





This episode demonstrates how battlefield recoveries can alter the balance of power. By turning a hostile missile into a source of intelligence, India has gained both defensive resilience and developmental impetus. The lessons drawn from the PL-15E will likely echo in future engagements, where electronic warfare and missile countermeasures will play decisive roles.





Meta Defence (France)







