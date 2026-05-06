



Twin blasts rocked Punjab late on Tuesday night, raising serious concerns about security in the border state.





The first incident occurred outside the BSF camp in Amritsar, where police received a complaint around 10:50 PM citing the sound of an explosion near Khassa cantonment. Senior officers and army personnel rushed to the site, and forensic teams collected evidence for sampling and testing. Preliminary investigations are underway, and no casualties have been reported from the Amritsar blast.





Shortly after, a second incident unfolded in Jalandhar when a scooter caught fire near the BSF Chowk. Local authorities responded immediately to the blaze.





According to reports, the Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA) has claimed responsibility for the Jalandhar blast, though police are still verifying the claim. Investigators are also examining possible links to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, whose involvement is suspected in the incident.





Security has been tightened across Punjab following the twin blasts. In Amritsar, police restricted public movement in certain areas to facilitate surveillance and investigation.





Assistant Sub-Inspector Karam Singh confirmed that roads were closed to secure the area after the explosion. The heightened alert reflects growing concerns about repeated attempts to destabilise the state.





Political reactions were swift and sharp. Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja expressed alarm, stating that back-to-back blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar point to a serious breakdown of intelligence and security. He demanded accountability from both the Punjab government and the Centre, warning that Punjab’s peace cannot be compromised. His remarks underscored the urgency of addressing lapses in vigilance and intelligence.





Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the incidents, calling them a grave situation. He criticised the Punjab government for failing to maintain law and order and questioned how such blasts could occur in busy areas.





Majithia alleged that authorities were quick to dismiss the Jalandhar incident as a scooter fire, suggesting a cover-up similar to past cases where grenade attacks were downplayed as tyre bursts. He urged the Union Home Minister and Prime Minister to take national-level action to restore security.





Punjab BJP General Secretary Parminder Singh Brar described the Jalandhar blast as a chilling reminder of collapsing law and order in the state. He accused the AAP government of relying on optics instead of governance, stressing that public safety must be prioritised over theatrics. Brar’s statement reflected growing frustration among opposition leaders over repeated security lapses.





Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa also voiced concern, calling the Jalandhar explosion deeply alarming.





He emphasised that the government must move beyond reactive measures and adopt proactive strategies to secure lives and restore public confidence.





Bajwa extended wishes for a speedy recovery to an injured BSF Jawan, highlighting the human impact of such incidents.





The twin blasts, coupled with the Khalistan Liberation Army’s claim of responsibility, have intensified fears of renewed extremist activity in Punjab. Investigators are probing cross-border links and local networks, while political leaders demand urgent corrective measures.





The incidents underscore the fragile security environment in Punjab, where repeated attacks on security installations and public spaces have raised questions about preparedness and intelligence coordination.





Agencies







