



The United States Department of State has announced the phased closure of its Consulate General in Peshawar, citing safety concerns for its diplomatic personnel and the need for better resource management.





Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now be transferred to the US Embassy in Islamabad. The department emphasised that this decision reflects its commitment to ensuring the safety of its staff while maintaining efficient operations.





Although the physical presence in Peshawar is being reduced, the US administration stressed that its policy priorities in Pakistan remain unchanged. It confirmed that meaningful engagement with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue, with a focus on fostering economic ties, promoting regional security, and advancing the interests of the American people. The embassy in Islamabad and consulates in Lahore and Karachi will remain active.





This development follows unrest in Pakistan on 1 March, triggered by Israeli-US strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. At least nine people were reported dead after clashes between protesters and Pakistani law enforcement personnel near the US Consulate in Karachi.





In response, on 3 March, the Department of State ordered non-emergency US government employees and family members to leave its consulates in Lahore and Karachi due to safety risks.





The closure also comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions following the onset of hostilities between the United States and Iran on 28 February. The Department of State had previously warned of possible drone and missile attacks from Iran, along with disruptions to commercial flights.





The advisory further highlighted the risk of terrorist violence in Pakistan, noting that violent extremist groups have carried out attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former FATA region, as well as in major cities such as Karachi and Islamabad.





The department’s prior statement warned that terrorists may strike without warning, targeting transportation hubs, hotels, markets, malls, military and security sites, airports, trains, schools, hospitals, places of worship, tourist spots, and government buildings.





The closure of the Peshawar consulate therefore reflects a broader recalibration of US diplomatic operations in Pakistan, prioritising personnel safety amid a volatile regional security environment.





Additional reports indicate that the decision is also influenced by the growing instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where militant groups have intensified operations in recent months.





The region has witnessed repeated attacks on security forces and government installations, underscoring the risks faced by foreign missions.





Analysts suggest that the closure may also be part of a wider US strategy to consolidate its diplomatic footprint in Pakistan, focusing resources on Islamabad while maintaining limited but strategic presence in Lahore and Karachi.





ANI







