



Following the decisive success of the Akashteer air defence command and control system during Operation Sindoor last year, the Indian Army has embarked on a significant mobility upgrade.





Plans are underway to integrate Akashteer systems onto tracked armoured vehicles, a move that will allow them to keep pace with armoured formations during manoeuvres and enhance cross‑country mobility.





This marks a shift from the current truck‑mounted configuration, which, while mobile, is limited in protection and terrain adaptability compared to armoured platforms.





The Ministry of Defence has issued a request for proposal for the procurement of 83 indigenously manufactured Carrier Air Defence Tracked (CADET) systems. These tracked platforms will be fitted with Akashteer equipment to provide real‑time air defence control and reporting for self‑propelled gun and missile units in mechanised formations.





The RFP highlights the Army Air Defence’s requirement for a common tracked platform capable of carrying current and future equipment in support of mechanised units. The CADET will be integrated with the new generation Integrated Battlefield Management System and Identification of Friend or Foe systems, ensuring a unified operational picture across formations.





The Army Air Defence, a combat support arm, is tasked with protecting field formations in tactical battle areas and providing point defence to static establishments. It currently operates a mix of tracked and wheeled self‑propelled platforms alongside fixed weapon systems.





While truck‑mounted Akashteer units offer mobility and rapid redeployment, their limitations in cross‑country movement and survivability have prompted the shift to tracked carriers.





The Army already employs modified BMP armoured fighting vehicles for command posts, radar carriers, and specialist roles, underscoring the operational value of tracked platforms.





Highly mobile air defence control and reporting assets are critical for field commanders, offering real‑time situational awareness and operational flexibility. By reducing reliance on rear echelons and shortening the sensor‑to‑shooter loop, commanders can respond swiftly to threats in their immediate vicinity.





Developed by Bharat Electronics Limited, Akashteer is a fully automated network of radars and sensors forming the backbone of Army Air Defence. During Operation Sindoor, it achieved near‑perfect detection and interception rates against Pakistani drones and missiles, validating its effectiveness in live combat.





Akashteer is seamlessly connected with the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System and the Navy’s Trigun air defence network, forming part of India’s broader C4ISR framework. This tri‑service integration enhances situational awareness and enables precise, coordinated offensive and defensive actions.





The CADET platform has been conceptualised as a high‑powered tracked chassis with sufficient internal space to accommodate a crew of at least five, their personal weapons, and technical components. It will also feature external attachment points for mounting diverse equipment and structures.





The equipment planned for integration on CADET includes Akashteer components, drone detection and interdiction systems, drone kill systems, and vehicle‑mounted counter‑swarm drone systems. This reflects the Army’s recognition of the growing drone threat and the need for layered counter‑UAS capabilities.





CADET platforms will be deployed across varied terrains, including plains, deserts, semi‑deserts, and high‑altitude areas up to 16,000 feet. They are designed to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from minus 30 to 50 degrees Celsius, with day‑night operability and navigation aids to support cross‑country movement.





This initiative aligns with the Army’s broader modernisation drive, ensuring that air defence assets can manoeuvre alongside mechanised formations and remain resilient in contested environments.





By merging Akashteer’s proven command and control capabilities with the mobility and protection of tracked platforms, the Army is enhancing its ability to counter aerial threats in real time while maintaining operational tempo.





The CADET program also underscores India’s emphasis on indigenous defence manufacturing, reinforcing self‑reliance and technological advancement in critical combat systems.





Agencies







