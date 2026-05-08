



India’s procurement of 83 CADET systems under the Buy (Indian‑IDDM) category represents a watershed moment in its air defence doctrine, shifting decisively from static deployments to mobile, network‑centric protection for mechanised forces.





With over 65% indigenous content, CADET embodies the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision while filling a critical operational gap in on‑the‑move air defence.





The Ministry of Defence has formally initiated the acquisition of eighty‑three Carrier Air Defence Tracked (CADET) systems, a program that underscores India’s doctrinal transition towards mobile, integrated air defence.





Unlike legacy static systems, CADET is designed as a tracked, armoured, and networked platform capable of moving seamlessly with mechanised formations. This ensures that advancing armoured columns are continuously shielded against aerial threats, a capability that has long been absent in India’s arsenal.





The system is deeply integrated with the Akashteer C4ISR framework, which provides sensor fusion, real‑time threat evaluation, and shooter coordination. This transforms CADET from a standalone platform into a vital node within a digitised combat network.





By linking sensors, command systems, and weapon platforms, CADET delivers a composite air picture, enabling faster decision cycles and reducing the risk of fratricide. Its ability to interface with the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System further enhances jointness, ensuring synchronised battlefield airspace management across services.





Designed for high‑altitude operations up to 5,000 metres, CADET is tailored for deployment in challenging terrains such as Ladakh. This capability is crucial for India’s Strike Corps and mechanised infantry units, which require uninterrupted air defence coverage during manoeuvre warfare.





The tracked configuration allows CADET to maintain pace with tanks and infantry combat vehicles, ensuring protection against drones, loitering munitions, low‑altitude aircraft, and attack helicopters throughout all phases of combat.





The platform is envisaged as modular and standardised, likely based on an upgraded BMP‑2 Sarath chassis or a new indigenous tracked architecture.





This modularity allows multiple payload configurations, including self‑propelled anti‑aircraft guns, short‑range surface‑to‑air missiles, or dedicated sensor and command modules. Such flexibility creates a scalable air defence ecosystem capable of adapting to diverse mission requirements.





Features such as automatic ammunition loading and advanced tracking systems are expected to be integral, enabling rapid engagement of fast‑moving aerial targets.





The procurement falls under the Buy (Indian‑IDDM) category, mandating over 65% indigenous content. This aligns with India’s broader push for defence self‑reliance, reducing dependence on foreign systems and fostering innovation within the domestic industrial base.





The tender, published in April 2026, invites bids from eligible Indian contractors and suppliers, with submission deadlines set for June 2026. The estimated value is substantial, reflecting the strategic importance of the program.





CADET’s induction will significantly strengthen India’s layered air defence architecture. It complements existing systems such as Akash, Barak‑8, and the S‑400, while addressing the specific gap of mobile protection for advancing formations.





By enabling network‑centric warfare and faster decision cycles, CADET enhances India’s ability to counter modern aerial threats in contested environments. Its deployment will be particularly critical along sensitive borders and high‑altitude theatres, where adversaries increasingly employ drones and precision munitions.





This initiative represents not only a technological leap but also a doctrinal evolution. By embracing mobility, modularity, and digital integration, the Indian Army is positioning itself to meet the demands of twenty‑first‑century warfare. The CADET program thus stands as a symbol of India’s commitment to indigenous capability development and operational modernisation.





Agencies







