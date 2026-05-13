



Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks in New Delhi on Wednesday, with the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasising that the discussions will centre on priority areas of India–Russia cooperation.





The meeting is expected to advance progress on implementing agreements reached during President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to India in December 2025, while also preparing the ground for upcoming leaders’ talks in Russia and the next session of the Intergovernmental Russian–Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation.





The agenda outlined by Moscow highlights a broad spectrum of bilateral collaboration. Both ministers will deliberate on boosting trade, strengthening efforts to establish stable transport, logistical and financial channels insulated from unlawful external pressures, intensifying energy cooperation, and expanding contacts in science and space technologies.





These areas reflect the strategic depth of the partnership and the determination to safeguard economic sovereignty against external disruptions.





The talks will also encompass international and regional issues, with particular attention to developments in the Middle East. Lavrov and Jaishankar are expected to compare perspectives on cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, BRICS, and the G20.





This underscores the shared commitment of both nations to shaping global governance structures in line with their vision of a polycentric and democratic world order.





The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement underlined the resilience of India–Russia ties, describing them as self-reliant and resistant to fluctuations in the geopolitical environment. It stressed that the relationship is rooted in long-standing friendship and mutual respect for national interests, with both countries sharing similar positions on key contemporary issues.





Moscow and New Delhi are portrayed as united not only by their awareness of the need for a fair international system based on strict compliance with international law, but also by their readiness to jointly confront the challenges and threats of the twenty-first century.





The statement further noted that the independent and responsible foreign policies pursued by Russia and India constitute an important factor in global security and stability. It asserted that both nations are setting an example of how to uphold economic and political sovereignty while opposing neo-imperialist diktats, a record that is significant for the wider international community and contributes to strengthening a fairer system of international relations.





Lavrov’s visit coincides with India’s preparations to host the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on 14–15 May, a defining moment for the bloc under New Delhi’s chairship.





The summit is expected to cement India’s role in steering the future of the expanded grouping, which has grown in recent years to include new members and partners. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the meeting will be chaired by Jaishankar and will feature participation from BRICS foreign ministers and heads of delegations, who will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





This marks the fourth time India has hosted the BRICS summit, and the diplomatic machinery is already in full swing. The meeting will serve as the primary engine for setting the agenda for the leaders’ summit later in the year.





According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the two-day event will provide a critical platform for foreign ministers to exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest. On the second day, BRICS member and partner countries will participate in a session themed “BRICS at 20, Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” followed by discussions on reforms of global governance and the multilateral system.





This strategic focus builds upon previous diplomatic efforts, including the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting held on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025.





India’s continuity in leadership was highlighted by Jaiswal, who reminded that the September 2025 meeting was chaired by India in its capacity as the incoming chair for BRICS 2026. With high-level dignitaries already arriving in New Delhi, the capital is poised to become the diplomatic epicentre for the bloc, reinforcing India’s central role in shaping the trajectory of BRICS and broader multilateral cooperation.





ANI







