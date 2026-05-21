



India’s first Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV), named INS Sanghmitra, was launched at GRSE Kolkata on 20 May 2026. This marks a major milestone in India’s naval modernisation drive, with the vessel designed for extended surveillance, coastal defence, and humanitarian operations.





The launch ceremony was attended by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, who served as the chief guest. The warship was formally launched by Sarita Vatsayan, his wife, in keeping with naval tradition.





The vessel, Yard 3039, is the first of four NGOPVs being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, reinforcing India’s commitment to indigenous defence manufacturing.





The NGOPV, christened INS Sanghmitra, carries historical significance. Its name means “friend of the community” and recalls Emperor Ashoka’s daughter who travelled to Sri Lanka in the 3rd century BCE to spread the teachings of Lord Buddha. This cultural symbolism underscores the vessel’s role in fostering peace and security while enhancing India’s maritime presence.





The ship measures approximately 113 metres in length and 14.6 metres in width, with a displacement of nearly 3,000 tonnes. It has been designed for long-range deployment with improved endurance and operational flexibility. Capable of attaining speeds of up to 23 knots, the vessel can cover 8,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots. With a draught requirement of only four metres, it is well-suited for operations in shallow coastal waters, enabling it to secure offshore assets and conduct interdiction missions.





The NGOPV is equipped to perform a wide spectrum of maritime tasks. These include surveillance missions, anti-piracy patrols, mine warfare, and Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations. It will also support special operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts.





The vessel can function as a floating hospital when required, making it invaluable during crises. Additionally, it will play a role in tackling illegal maritime activities such as drug trafficking and poaching, while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations and convoy protection.





The ship will be manned by 24 officers and more than 100 sailors, ensuring robust operational capability. Beyond combat roles, the NGOPV will contribute to maintaining maritime stability in the Indian Ocean Region, reflecting the Navy’s evolving focus on multirole readiness and blue-water operations.





GRSE has a strong legacy in naval shipbuilding, having delivered numerous offshore patrol vessels to both the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. The shipyard also built MCGS Barracuda, India’s first exported warship, delivered to Mauritius in 2014.





In the past year alone, GRSE delivered eight ships, including three warships on a single day, highlighting its efficiency and capacity. The launch of INS Sanghmitra continues this record of achievement and positions GRSE at the forefront of India’s defence shipbuilding sector.





The NGOPVs represent a significant leap in capability compared to earlier offshore patrol vessels. Their enhanced endurance, versatility, and ability to operate in diverse maritime environments make them critical assets for India’s naval strategy. They will strengthen coastal defence, support humanitarian missions, and bolster India’s deterrence posture in the Indo-Pacific.





PIB







