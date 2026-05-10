



Bangladesh and Pakistan have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding that goes far beyond routine anti-narcotics cooperation, establishing a framework for intelligence-sharing, joint operations, and confidential exchanges.





This marks a significant recalibration in Dhaka–Islamabad relations following Bangladesh’s political transition in 2024.





The agreement, signed in Dhaka by Bangladesh’s Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, is officially described as an anti-narcotics and anti-trafficking pact.





However, its scope is considerably wider, encompassing intelligence-sharing, confidential information exchange, operational coordination, secure communication mechanisms, and joint investigations. The Department of Narcotics Control in Bangladesh and Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force will act as focal points for this cooperation.





The MoU covers trafficking networks, smuggling routes, organised crime syndicates, and operational methods, with provisions for controlled delivery operations, technical cooperation, training coordination, and confidential exchange mechanisms. Both sides will share intelligence on suspected individuals, emerging smuggling techniques, and international criminal organisations.





The pact also includes capacity-building initiatives, training of personnel, and exchange of best practices, alongside the use of modern technology such as detection equipment and sniffer dogs.





The agreement is valid for ten years, with the possibility of extension by mutual consent. It also establishes a secretary-level joint working group between the interior ministries of both countries to oversee implementation and ensure regular coordination. Importantly, all exchanged information will remain confidential and not be shared with third parties, underscoring the sensitive nature of the cooperation.





This development represents a major shift in Dhaka–Islamabad relations. Since the removal of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, widely seen as a Washington-backed regime change operation, Bangladesh has undergone a political transition that has opened space for new alignments.





The MoU signals Dhaka’s willingness to engage Islamabad in areas previously avoided, particularly intelligence cooperation. The agreement also reflects Pakistan’s intent to expand its regional partnerships beyond traditional allies, using narcotics control as a platform for broader security collaboration.





Beyond narcotics, discussions between the two sides touched upon counterterrorism, cybercrime, organised crime, and financial fraud, indicating that the MoU could serve as a foundation for wider security cooperation.





Pakistan offered support for Bangladesh’s Safe City Project, and both countries expressed interest in expanding collaboration in internal security, training of civil armed forces, and measures against human smuggling. These elements suggest that the pact may evolve into a broader intelligence and security framework.





The timing of this agreement is significant. Bangladesh’s new government is seeking to diversify its foreign partnerships, while Pakistan is keen to demonstrate regional relevance amid its own domestic challenges. The MoU thus reflects both strategic necessity and political recalibration.





For Dhaka, cooperation with Islamabad provides an additional lever in managing regional security dynamics, while for Pakistan, it offers a chance to strengthen ties with a neighbour that has historically been cautious in its engagement.





Agencies







