



Jammu-based Parabolic Systems is advancing the development of Baaz, a surveillance-cum-strike UAV that represents a significant leap in India’s indigenous drone capabilities. Designed for both intelligence gathering and precision strike roles, Baaz is being positioned as a versatile platform for the Indian Army, with production and deployment timelines already being shaped by recent transfer of technology agreements.





Baaz is not a conventional quadcopter but a purpose-built unmanned aerial system conceived from battlefield realities. Its origins trace back to operational gaps identified during counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, where imported drones proved fragile, costly, and inadequate for extended missions.





The Baaz project was initiated to address these shortcomings by combining endurance, payload capacity, and affordability into a single indigenous solution. Early prototypes demonstrated remarkable performance, including a 14-hour continuous flight over Leh while carrying a 12 kg payload, underscoring its suitability for high-altitude operations.





The UAV is being developed with a dual role in mind: surveillance and strike. Equipped with advanced electro-optical sensors, AI-driven threat detection, and encrypted communication systems, Baaz provides real-time intelligence across contested environments.





Its strike capability is enabled through modular payload integration, allowing precision-guided munitions or loitering strike packages to be deployed depending on mission requirements. This flexibility ensures that Baaz can serve as both a persistent eye in the sky and a lethal asset when required.





Parabolic Systems, headquartered in Jammu, has emerged as a deep-tech startup specialising in drone and VTOL design. The company emphasises battlefield utility, describing its mission as bringing “organised chaos” to adversaries through disruptive aerial technologies.





Baaz exemplifies this philosophy, combining rugged design with operational versatility. The firm’s engineering approach leverages lightweight composite materials, AI-based flight control systems, and modular architecture to ensure scalability across different mission sets.





The Indian Army has already formalised transfer of technology agreements for Baaz, with production lines being established through partnerships with EndureAir Systems and a Coimbatore-based composites manufacturer.





The first 120 units are scheduled for delivery by September 2026, with dedicated Baaz platoons planned for deployment across Northern, Eastern, and Central Commands.





Each platoon will consist of six drones, two ground stations, and a mobile launch and recovery team, ensuring rapid deployment and sustained operations along the Line of Actual Control and Line of Control.





Baaz’s operational doctrine is shaped by lessons from past engagements where imported drones failed to deliver. Unlike fragile mini-UAVs, Baaz is engineered to withstand mountain gusts, deliver long endurance patrols, and operate at a fraction of the cost of foreign systems. Its indigenous design also aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, reducing dependency on imports while fostering domestic innovation in defence technology.





The UAV’s role extends beyond conventional surveillance and strike missions. With its modular payload capacity, Baaz can be adapted for electronic warfare, communications relay, and disaster management operations. This multi-role adaptability positions it as a cornerstone of India’s evolving drone warfare doctrine, where indigenous platforms are expected to dominate future battlefields.





In essence, Baaz represents a fusion of soldier-driven innovation and cutting-edge engineering. It is a product born from operational necessity, refined through indigenous expertise, and now poised to become a critical asset in India’s aerial warfare arsenal. Its deployment will not only enhance tactical surveillance and strike capabilities but also symbolise India’s growing confidence in homegrown defence technologies.





Agecies







