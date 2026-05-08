



India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on 7 May 2026 underscored that Bangladesh must cooperate in the repatriation of illegal immigrants.





His remarks came in response to Dhaka’s concerns over alleged “push-in” incidents following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.





Jaiswal clarified that such concerns should be viewed in the context of the large number of pending nationality verification cases, which India has repeatedly flagged with Bangladesh.





According to the MEA, more than 2,860 cases of nationality verification for illegal immigrants remain unresolved with Bangladesh, some of which have been pending for over five years.





This backlog has become a central issue in bilateral discussions, with India insisting that repatriation must proceed in accordance with established laws and mechanisms agreed upon between the two countries. Jaiswal stressed that India’s position is consistent and rooted in legal frameworks, and that cooperation from Dhaka is essential to resolve these long-standing cases.





The statement was also a direct response to Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, who had raised concerns about possible “push-in” actions by India in the aftermath of the West Bengal elections.





Rahman’s comments reflected apprehensions in Dhaka that political developments in India’s border state could lead to forced movements of people across the frontier. India, however, rejected this narrative, pointing instead to the unresolved verification cases as the real issue requiring attention.





India’s policy position remains firm that illegal migrants must be repatriated through established bilateral mechanisms. This approach has been reiterated across multiple platforms, with New Delhi emphasising that the process is not arbitrary but governed by law.





The MEA’s statement sought to place Bangladesh’s concerns within this broader framework, highlighting that cooperation on verification and repatriation is the only sustainable way forward.





The dialogue between the two countries reflects the sensitive nature of cross-border migration, particularly in the context of political changes in West Bengal. While Dhaka has voiced fears of “pushback” incidents, India has countered by pointing to the backlog of cases and the need for Bangladesh to expedite its verification processes.





The issue underscores the complexities of managing migration across one of the most densely populated and politically sensitive borders in South Asia.





India’s insistence on repatriation also ties into broader regional concerns about illegal migration, demographic pressures, and border management. The MEA’s remarks highlight that the matter is not simply about immediate political developments but about long-term bilateral cooperation and adherence to agreed mechanisms.





By framing the issue in terms of pending verifications, India has sought to shift the focus from allegations of “push-in” to the responsibilities that Bangladesh must fulfil under existing arrangements.





Agencies







