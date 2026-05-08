

Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, P Kumaran, emphasised that India-Vietnam defence cooperation is firmly guided by the Joint Vision Statement for Defence Partnership 2030.

Speaking at a special briefing on the State Visit of Vietnam’s General Secretary and President To Lam, he explained that the framework encompasses capacity building, training of Vietnamese armed forces, UN peacekeeping cooperation, joint exercises, port calls, ship visits, and hydrographic surveys.





He noted that the two nations had already conducted a joint hydrographic survey, marking a significant step in maritime collaboration.





Kumaran highlighted that several Memorandums of Understanding are already operational, covering submarine rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, mutual logistics support, and defence industry cooperation.





He added that India and Vietnam are pursuing agreements on white shipping information sharing, cybersecurity, and AI-enhanced security measures. Cooperation also extends to tackling transnational crime involving the navies and coast guards of both countries.





He pointed out that discussions included the previously announced 500-million-dollar line of credit, alongside identified defence procurement projects worth 300 million dollars. These projects involve the acquisition of 14 high-speed patrol boats and three to four offshore patrol vessels.





The remaining 200 million dollars will be directed towards upgrading Vietnam Navy ships and purchasing submarine batteries. Kumaran revealed that a delegation from the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers visited Vietnam in March 2026 to explore procurement opportunities.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered maintenance and MRO support for platforms such as the Sukhoi-30 aircraft and Kilo-class submarines, which Vietnam operates.





On BrahMos missile cooperation, Kumaran stated that Vietnam remains a crucial partner in the Indo-Pacific. He explained that discussions on multiple defence platforms are ongoing, with BrahMos being one of them. He stressed that a strong Vietnam contributes to peace and stability in the region.





Kumaran reiterated India’s position on the South China Sea, underscoring the importance of peace, stability, security, and freedom of navigation and overflight. He affirmed India’s support for the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS, and called for a substantive and effective code of conduct that does not prejudice the rights of nations outside the discussions.





He also noted that India and Vietnam are working towards a joint venture arrangement in rare earths. An MoU has been signed between VNATOM and Indian Rare Earths Limited. Samples provided by Vietnam will be evaluated in India before further investigations are undertaken to determine the cooperative structure. If necessary, a joint venture will be established to extract, beneficiate, and process rare earth minerals.





The briefing further covered discussions on the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement. Both sides supported an early conclusion, with India having already liberalised close to 80% of its tariff lines. Kumaran explained that India expects ASEAN countries to reach at least 70% liberalisation, weighted by the size of their economies. He said that an understanding has been reached and details are being worked out.





Kumaran concluded by reaffirming that Vietnam is a vital partner in India’s Act East policy. He described Vietnam as a trusted partner with an independent foreign policy and close ties in the Global South, making it a driver of regional peace and stability. President To Lam expressed appreciation for India’s MRO offer and confirmed that his teams would study it further.





At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President To Lam paid a state visit to India from 5–7 May 2026, underscoring the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations.





ANI







