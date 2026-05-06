



Austrian aerial warfare analyst and historian Tom Cooper has described India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor as a “clear-cut military victory,” underscoring India’s decisive edge over Pakistan during the confrontation.





Nearly a year after the operation, Cooper emphasised that India not only outmatched Pakistan militarily but also sent a strong strategic message through its calibrated and precise strikes.





He explained that India’s retaliation was highly successful, targeting major terror camps inside Pakistan and hitting locations previously considered untouchable. The scale of damage forced Pakistan into a defensive posture, marking a significant shift in India’s strategic approach.





Cooper noted that New Delhi’s message was unambiguous: India could strike any target in Pakistan, and Islamabad was powerless to prevent it.





Following India’s strikes on 7 May last year, Pakistan attempted escalation by targeting Indian airbases, military installations, and civilian areas around Amritsar. Cooper highlighted that these efforts failed, as Indian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed between 95 to 98 per cent of incoming Pakistani rockets, missiles, and UAVs. Pakistan’s retaliation was rendered largely ineffective, while India increased pressure by striking Pakistan’s air defence systems and key airbases with precision.





When Pakistan considered escalating with tactical ballistic and cruise missiles, India blocked those efforts and delivered precise strikes that neutralised critical Pakistani capabilities.





Cooper stressed that this sequence of events placed immense pressure on Pakistan’s leadership, demonstrating India’s readiness for escalation and its ability to deliver effective strikes.





He left no ambiguity about the outcome, reiterating that India’s victory was absolute, with Pakistan’s limited tactical successes failing to alter the broader result.





Cooper also examined Pakistan’s internal dynamics, noting that the armed forces must justify their dominance over the civilian government by projecting strength and invincibility. He described this as central to Pakistan’s internal narrative, where military supremacy is portrayed as essential for national survival.





He added that Pakistan’s reliance on Chinese platforms such as J-10 fighter jets and PL-15 missiles offered only temporary relief, failing to provide long-term solutions. Economic constraints further limited Pakistan’s ability to sustain large-scale acquisitions, with several investment projects struggling to meet expectations.





Looking ahead, Cooper warned that underlying tensions between India and Pakistan remain unresolved, making future confrontations likely.





He suggested that Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s growing military capability to conduct precise, high-impact operations against deeply embedded targets, highlighting its preparedness, technological strength, and ability to respond decisively to emerging threats.





ANI







