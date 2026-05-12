



California Mayor Eileen Wang has resigned after admitting to acting as an illegal agent of China, agreeing to plead guilty to federal charges that carry a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.





The FBI and Department of Justice revealed she secretly promoted pro-Beijing propaganda in the United States while serving in public office.





Eileen Wang, aged 58, was charged in federal court with acting under the direction and control of Chinese government officials between late 2020 and 2022. She worked alongside Yaoning “Mike” Sun, her former fiancé and campaign treasurer, to operate the website U.S. News Center, which posed as a news source for the Chinese American community but was in fact used to disseminate pro-PRC content.





Federal investigators confirmed that Wang and Sun received pre-written articles and directives from Chinese officials via encrypted messaging platforms such as WeChat, which they then published to advance Beijing’s interests.





The Department of Justice highlighted specific incidents, including a June 2021 directive from a PRC official instructing Wang to post propaganda articles, and exchanges in which Wang referred to Chinese officials as “leader” while executing their instructions.





Another example cited was her communication with John Chen, a known Chinese intelligence figure, in November 2021, where she relayed content requested by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These actions, prosecutors said, demonstrated her covert service to a foreign government while undermining democratic institutions in the United States.





Wang was elected to the Arcadia City Council in November 2022, from which the mayor is selected on a rotating basis. Her activities, however, predated her election, though federal officials stressed the seriousness of her undisclosed ties to Beijing while holding public office.





Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg described the case as “deeply concerning,” noting that individuals in positions of public trust must act solely for the American people. FBI officials, including Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky, emphasised that this case serves as a warning that covert agents of foreign governments will be identified and prosecuted.





Her co-conspirator, Yaoning “Mike” Sun, had already pleaded guilty in October 2025 and is serving a four-year prison sentence. Wang’s attorneys acknowledged her wrongdoing, stating she accepts responsibility for her “past personal mistakes” and expressed remorse. The Arcadia city manager clarified that no city finances or staff were involved in her conduct, stressing that the investigation pertains solely to her personal actions.





The FBI Director Kash Patel assured that federal agencies are aggressively pursuing cases of foreign influence in American institutions.





Wang’s resignation from the Arcadia City Council was confirmed on the city’s official website, formally vacating her position as mayor. She is expected to make her initial court appearance in downtown Los Angeles and enter her guilty plea in the coming weeks.





This case underscores growing concerns about foreign influence operations targeting local politics in the United States, particularly through covert propaganda channels and undisclosed ties to foreign governments. Federal authorities have reiterated their commitment to safeguarding democratic institutions from such interference.





ANI







