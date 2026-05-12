US President Donald Trump has dismissed Iran’s latest peace proposal as “a piece of garbage,” declaring that the ceasefire is “on life support” and reiterating that Tehran cannot be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.





The rejection underscores widening gaps between Washington and Tehran, with Iran insisting its 14‑point plan is the only viable path forward while the US demands nuclear concessions and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.





Trump made his remarks from the Oval Office during a maternal healthcare event, where he described Iran as the weakest it has ever been. He claimed that whatever limited military capacity Iran had rebuilt during the ceasefire could be destroyed “in about a day.”





He stressed that Iran remained “very dangerous” and “volatile,” and repeated his uncompromising stance that the country must never acquire nuclear weapons. He praised the ongoing blockade as an act of “military genius,” noting that the United States was now stocked with superior ammunition compared to two months earlier when the initial attacks were launched.





He framed American actions as a “service to the world,” criticising past presidents for failing to confront Iran over the last 47 years.





Trump went further, alleging that Iranian leadership had been decimated at multiple levels, and ridiculed the proposal as “stupid.” He suggested that previous administrations under Barack Obama and Joe Biden would have accepted such terms, but insisted his government would not.





He also claimed that Iran had asked the US to remove “nuclear dust” from an obliterated site, explaining that only Washington and Beijing had the capability to extract it due to the depth and severity of the destruction.





Meanwhile, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad‑Bagher Ghalibaf insisted there was no alternative but to accept Iran’s 14‑point proposal, warning that any delay would only increase costs for American taxpayers.





He argued that rejecting the plan would lead to inconclusive outcomes and repeated failures. Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told lawmakers that nuclear technology and uranium enrichment were not on the agenda of negotiations with the United States.





Committee spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei reinforced that enrichment was “not negotiable,” and that talks must focus solely on ending the war in the region.





Additional reports highlight that Trump’s rejection comes amid growing frustration within the US administration and pressure from Republican leaders for a tougher stance. Senator Lindsey Graham suggested diplomacy may no longer suffice and hinted at military escalation.





The conflict, which began on 28 February, has already disrupted global energy markets by closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one‑fifth of the world’s crude oil supply normally passes. Brent crude futures have surged above $104 a barrel, reflecting the economic strain caused by the deadlock.





The US has also imposed new sanctions on individuals and companies accused of helping Iran ship oil to China, aiming to cut off funding for Tehran’s military and nuclear programmes.





Iran’s counterproposal, conveyed via Pakistan, demanded an end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon where Hezbollah is engaged against Israel, as well as compensation for war damage, lifting of sanctions, and recognition of sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.





Tehran also sought guarantees against further attacks and resumption of oil sales. However, Washington remains firm that any deal must include nuclear concessions and reopening of the strait, leaving both sides far apart on core issues.





ANI







