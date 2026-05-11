



A commercial cargo vessel was struck by a drone in Qatari territorial waters on Sunday morning, sparking a limited fire onboard. The nation’s Ministry of Defence confirmed the incident, noting that the vessel had been arriving from Abu Dhabi when it was targeted.





Officials emphasised that no injuries were reported, and the blaze was swiftly suppressed, enabling the ship to continue its planned route toward Mesaieed Port.





The ministry stated that necessary measures were taken and coordination carried out with relevant authorities to ensure safety.





This breach of maritime security coincided with high-level diplomatic efforts. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held talks in Miami with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry, the discussions centred on mediation efforts for a potential US-Iranian agreement, as well as Pakistani initiatives aimed at reducing escalation and enhancing regional stability.





The Qatari leader stressed the importance of all parties responding to ongoing mediation, which he argued could open the way to addressing the root causes of the crisis through dialogue and lead to a comprehensive peace agreement.





Qatar’s role as a mediator was underscored by these talks, highlighting its continued efforts to navigate the complex tensions between Washington and Tehran. However, the situation at sea remains precarious.





The British military reported that another vessel was set ablaze following a strike by an unknown projectile off the Qatari coast. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre confirmed that the assault ignited a small fire aboard a bulk carrier approximately 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha. The fire was extinguished, and no casualties were reported among the crew.





This maritime strike is the latest in a series of aggressions involving traffic in the Persian Gulf since the fragile ceasefire was implemented to halt hostilities between the US and Iran. The past week has seen a surge in tensions, with US forces targeting two Iranian oil tankers on Friday, claiming they were attempting to circumvent Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports.





In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy warned that any interference with its commercial ships or tankers would trigger a heavy assault against enemy vessels and US regional installations.





The geopolitical climate remains volatile. US President Donald Trump has reiterated threats to resume full-scale bombing if Tehran refuses to negotiate an agreement to dismantle its nuclear programme and reopen the strategic waterway.





Since the onset of the conflict initiated by the US and Israel on 28 February, Iran has obstructed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane, causing a sharp spike in fuel prices and instability across global markets. The latest incident in Qatari waters further underscores the fragility of maritime security in the Gulf and the risks posed to international trade and energy flows.





ANI







