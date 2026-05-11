



The Indian Navy and the Royal Netherlands Navy have taken another step forward in strengthening their maritime partnership with the successful conduct of a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) off Kochi.





On 7 May, Indian Navy vessel INS Sharda engaged in a series of interoperability drills with the Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS De Ruyter, marking the culmination of the Dutch delegation’s visit to the Southern Naval Command.





The exercise was announced in a defence statement on Friday and highlighted the growing synergy between the two navies.





The PASSEX featured a comprehensive set of operational manoeuvres designed to enhance mutual understanding and coordination.





Tactical manoeuvres tested the ability of both ships to operate in close proximity under varying conditions, while communication drills ensured seamless information exchange across platforms. Flying operations added an aerial dimension to the exercise, demonstrating coordination between shipborne helicopters and surface vessels.





The exercise concluded with a traditional steam past, a ceremonial naval practice symbolising respect and camaraderie between participating forces.





This engagement provided a valuable opportunity for both navies to deepen operational understanding and share best practices. It reinforced the importance of bilateral maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a region where both India and the Netherlands are increasingly active in promoting freedom of navigation, maritime security, and collaborative training.





The timing of the PASSEX, coinciding with the visit of Major General Rob De Wit, Deputy Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy, and his delegation, underscored the strategic intent behind the exercise.





Their presence in Kochi earlier in the week included discussions on enhancing cooperation, training exchanges, and industrial collaboration, which were complemented by the operational drills at sea.





The Royal Netherlands Navy’s deployment of HNLMS De Ruyter to the Indo-Pacific for five months reflects the Netherlands’ growing interest in contributing to regional stability and working closely with partners like India.





For the Indian Navy, such exercises are part of its broader outreach and engagement strategy, aimed at building interoperability with friendly navies and positioning itself as a stabilising force in the Indian Ocean Region.





The PASSEX off Kochi thus served not only as a tactical drill but also as a symbolic reaffirmation of shared maritime values and strategic alignment.





The exercise also comes against the backdrop of wider geopolitical developments in the Indo-Pacific, where cooperation among like-minded nations is seen as essential to counterbalance challenges to maritime order.





By engaging in such drills, India and the Netherlands are signalling their commitment to collaborative security frameworks and operational readiness.





The professional exchanges during the visit, combined with the practical demonstration of interoperability at sea, have laid a strong foundation for future cooperation between the two navies.





ANI







