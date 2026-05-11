



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today chaired a meeting of the Informal Empowered Group of Ministers (IGoM) in New Delhi to review the escalating West Asia conflict, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to adopt “economic self-defence” measures to safeguard India’s resilience.





The meeting focused on both strategic and economic implications, including energy security and supply chain stability.





The meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers convened at 10:30 am under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The IGoM was constituted to monitor the evolving situation in West Asia, which has seen rising tensions and disruptions in global energy routes.





The ministers reviewed the latest developments and discussed possible impacts on India’s economy, energy security, and trade flows. Union ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, J P Nadda, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, and Kiren Rijiju were present, reflecting the multi-sectoral nature of the deliberations.





The government’s priority is to assess risks posed by prolonged instability in the region, particularly the volatility of oil prices and its cascading effect on India’s domestic economy.





The meeting came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strongly worded appeal in Hyderabad, calling for a collective national effort to build economic resilience. Speaking against the backdrop of global supply chain disruptions and rising costs, the Prime Minister framed the crisis as a test of national character.





He emphasised that patriotism in current times is not only about sacrifice at the border but also about responsible living and fulfilling duties in daily life. His remarks were intended to mobilise citizens towards behavioural change that could cushion India against external shocks.





The Prime Minister’s speech served as a tactical manual for what he termed “economic self-defence.”





He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using metro systems and public transport wherever available, adopting car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, and preferring railway transport for freight movement.





He also encouraged greater adoption of electric vehicles to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Reflecting on lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi called for a revival of virtual infrastructure to cut energy costs and reduce the national carbon footprint.





In one of his most direct appeals, Modi asked citizens to act as “guardians of the Rupee” by being mindful of foreign exchange outflows. He appealed to the public to conserve foreign exchange reserves by avoiding unnecessary foreign travel, overseas vacations, and foreign weddings, while promoting domestic tourism and celebrations within India.





He also requested citizens to refrain from non-essential gold purchases for one year to ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves. Additionally, he encouraged prioritisation of Made-in-India and locally manufactured products, including everyday items such as shoes, bags, and accessories, to strengthen domestic industry.





The Prime Minister also addressed the farming community, urging a transition to natural farming with a 50% reduction in chemical usage. He positioned Indian farmers as front-line soldiers in the fight for environmental sustainability and economic independence.





PM Modi further asked families to reduce edible oil consumption, highlighting benefits for both national economic health and personal well-being.





The overarching message was that while global conditions remain turbulent, India’s strength lies in the micro-efforts of its 1.4 billion citizens. The choices made at petrol pumps, jewellery stores, and dinner tables will collectively shape the next chapter of India’s growth.





The government’s dual approach—high-level ministerial reviews of strategic risks and grassroots appeals for behavioural change—underscores the seriousness with which India is responding to the West Asia crisis.





ANI







