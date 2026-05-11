



Exactly one year after India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s Army Chief and Chief of Defence Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has once again issued a fiery warning to New Delhi, vowing that any future “misadventure” would bring “extremely widespread, dangerous, far-reaching and painful” consequences.





His remarks, delivered at GHQ Rawalpindi, revive the rhetoric of ideological confrontation and nuclear brinkmanship, even as Pakistan continues to grapple with the heavy damage inflicted during the four-day conflict in May 2025.





Munir made the statement while presiding as chief guest at a commemorative ceremony attended by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and Admiral Naveed Ashraf.





He described the day as a “source of pride” for Pakistan, its people, and its armed forces, insisting that the enemy’s attempt to test Pakistan’s resolve had failed.





He claimed that between the nights of 6–7 May and 10 May 2025, India violated Pakistan’s sovereignty and territory, but that the response was delivered with “full national unity and military force.”





The Pakistani Army chief went further, portraying the confrontation not as a conventional war but as a decisive marka—a battle between two ideologies. He invoked the two-nation theory, declaring that “truth won and falsehood was defeated.”





In his speech, Munir also accused India of conducting “false flag operations” in 2001, 2008, 2016, and 2019, alleging that New Delhi had repeatedly attempted to impose illegitimate wars on Pakistan through “allegations, exaggeration, warmongering and misleading imagination of limited aggression.”





Reiterating his threat, Munir warned that if Pakistan’s enemies undertook any such move in the future, the effects of war would not remain limited. He emphasised that the consequences would be widespread and painful, a message clearly intended to deter India from repeating the decisive strikes of Operation Sindoor.





This was not Munir’s first warning since the 2025 conflict. In December, shortly after being elevated to Chief of Defence Forces, he cautioned India against harbouring any “delusion” about Pakistan’s battle readiness, promising a “swifter, more severe, and more intense” response.





He even threatened to target Indian infrastructure and dams along the Indus River. In August, speaking at a diaspora event in the United States, Munir escalated his rhetoric further, declaring, “We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us.”





Munir’s latest remarks also revive Pakistan’s contested narrative of the 2025 war. He claimed that Pakistan’s strategy was superior and that the confrontation was a vindication of ideological truth. Yet independent accounts highlight that Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.





On 7 May 2025, India’s overnight strikes decimated nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least 100 militants. By 10 May, India had expanded its campaign to precision strikes on Pakistani military assets, including airbases, radar sites, and infrastructure, forcing Islamabad to request a ceasefire before escalation spiralled further.





Reports also suggest that Pakistan engaged in extensive diplomatic outreach in Washington during the escalation, seeking US intervention to secure a ceasefire. This contrasts with Munir’s claim that India sought American involvement, underscoring the competing narratives that continue to shape perceptions of the conflict.





Munir’s invocation of ideological struggle and nuclear threats reflects Pakistan’s attempt to reframe the 2025 defeat as a moral victory.





However, the reality remains that Operation Sindoor reset India’s threshold for cross-border military action, demonstrated the effectiveness of indigenous strike capabilities, and exposed Pakistan’s vulnerabilities. Munir’s anniversary speech, therefore, appears less a show of strength than a continuation of rhetorical defiance in the face of strategic setbacks.





Agencies







