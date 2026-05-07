



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday paid tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor. He described the operation as a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness, emphasising that it reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and readiness to act decisively in safeguarding the nation.





His remarks underscored the enduring significance of the operation in shaping India’s military posture and strategic confidence.





In a post on X, Singh wrote that on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, India salutes the courage and dedication of its armed forces, whose actions continue to safeguard the nation. He highlighted that their conduct during the operation demonstrated unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services, setting a benchmark for modern military operations.





This synergy between the Army, Navy and Air Force was widely acknowledged as a turning point in India’s operational doctrine.





Singh further noted that Operation Sindoor stands as a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness, showing that the armed forces are always ready to act decisively when it matters most. He added that the operation also stands testament to India’s steady advance towards achieving Atmanirbharta, enhancing capability while reinforcing resilience.





The emphasis on self-reliance reflects India’s broader defence modernisation drive, which has accelerated since the operation.





Operation Sindoor was launched in the aftermath of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025, which claimed 26 lives. The attack, carried out in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, saw terrorists target tourists after asking them about their religion, killing men in front of their families and leaving deep trauma behind. India’s strong military response was intended to deliver justice for the victims and dismantle the infrastructure of terror across the border.





On 7 May 2025, Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Over 100 terrorists were killed in action, marking one of the most decisive counter-terror strikes in recent history. The precision of the strikes and the coordination between services demonstrated India’s ability to conduct complex joint operations under pressure.





Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, which escalated into a four-day conflict between the two neighbours. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying radar installations in Lahore and radar facilities near Gurjanwala. These retaliatory actions underscored India’s ability to neutralise Pakistan’s surveillance and air defence capabilities, thereby asserting dominance in the theatre of operations.





Following significant damage and mounting pressure, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations reached out to the Indian DGMO. A ceasefire was agreed on 10 May, bringing an end to the hostilities.





The swift conclusion of the conflict highlighted India’s ability to impose costs on Pakistan while maintaining control over escalation. Analysts have since described Operation Sindoor as a watershed moment that redefined India’s red lines and called Pakistan’s nuclear bluff.





The anniversary of Operation Sindoor has been marked not only by tributes but also by renewed emphasis on preparedness and resilience.





The release of videos and images by the Army and Air Force showcased military planning, troop mobilisation and precision strikes, reinforcing the message that India forgives nothing and will track, identify and punish every terrorist and their backers. Singh’s tribute encapsulated the spirit of the operation, portraying it as both a military success and a symbol of India’s strategic resolve.





ANI







