

When India marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force released an 88‑second video showcasing precision strikes and coordinated military action.

Yet beyond the visible firepower of fighter aircraft, drones and air defence systems, the footage revealed the silent but decisive role of space‑based surveillance and satellite intelligence.

The operation, conducted without crossing the Line of Control or the international boundary, was underpinned by real‑time intelligence, navigation, communication and reconnaissance — capabilities enabled by the Indian Space Research Organisation.





Operation Sindoor was India’s calibrated military response to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which had targeted innocent tourists and shocked the nation. The strikes on terrorist infrastructure linked to Pakistan were executed with surgical precision, and the success of the mission owed much to the invisible architecture of satellites and space‑based assets.





ISRO’s contribution ensured that India could act decisively without escalating into a full‑scale war, while still sending a powerful message of zero tolerance towards cross‑border terrorism.





The role of ISRO in national security has steadily expanded over the past decade. Speaking in May 2025, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan revealed that at least ten satellites were working round‑the‑clock for strategic purposes to safeguard the country.





He emphasised that satellite and drone technology had become indispensable for modern warfare, noting that India’s 7,000‑kilometre coastline and the vast northern frontier required continuous monitoring. Without such technology, he argued, the nation could not achieve comprehensive security.





The satellites deployed during Operation Sindoor provided uninterrupted day‑and‑night imaging, secure communication channels, and navigation support for precision weapon systems. Sovereign imaging assets such as Drishti reduced India’s reliance on foreign commercial satellites, ensuring that sensitive intelligence remained under national control.





These capabilities allowed the armed forces to track terrorist movements, identify launchpads, and coordinate strikes with minimal collateral damage. The integration of satellite data with airborne early warning aircraft and missile systems created a seamless network that amplified India’s military effectiveness.





The operation also highlighted the synergy between ISRO’s civilian space programme and defence requirements. While ISRO’s primary mandate remains scientific exploration and national development, its dual‑use technologies have become critical for defence preparedness.





From weather monitoring satellites that aid troop deployment to navigation systems like NavIC that guide missiles and aircraft, ISRO’s contributions extend far beyond the launchpad. The quiet efficiency of these systems ensured that Operation Sindoor could be executed with precision and restraint, avoiding escalation while achieving strategic objectives.





In the broader context, Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s shift from strategic restraint to strategic proactiveness. By leveraging indigenous space‑based assets, India showcased its ability to conduct complex operations independently, without reliance on external powers.





This autonomy is vital in an era where adversaries like Pakistan and China increasingly employ hybrid tactics, including drone swarms and satellite intelligence sharing. ISRO’s role in providing sovereign capabilities ensures that India remains prepared to counter such challenges with confidence.





The anniversary of Operation Sindoor thus serves as a reminder that modern warfare is no longer confined to land, sea and air. Space has emerged as the fourth frontier, and ISRO has become the silent force ensuring India’s dominance in this domain.





While the headlines may focus on missiles and fighter jets, the true backbone of India’s precision strikes lies in the satellites orbiting high above, quietly watching, guiding and protecting the nation.





Agencies







