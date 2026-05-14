



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is preparing to embark on a four‑day visit to Vietnam and South Korea beginning on 18 May, aimed at consolidating defence and strategic partnerships with two key Indo‑Pacific nations.





His first stop will be Vietnam, where discussions are expected to centre on the proposed export of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system. The package under negotiation includes training support, logistics, and an initial batch of missiles, with the deal estimated at around ₹5,800 crore, or approximately $700 million.





This would mark one of Vietnam’s largest defence acquisitions in recent years and significantly enhance its coastal defence capabilities.





The talks have gained momentum following Vietnamese President To Lam’s recent visit to India, during which he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and placed defence cooperation at the forefront of bilateral engagement.





If finalised, Vietnam would become the third country to acquire the BrahMos system after the Philippines, which signed a $375 million agreement in 2022, and Indonesia, which has advanced plans to conclude a deal worth at least $340 million earlier this year.





The acquisition would strengthen Vietnam’s deterrence posture in the South China Sea, where tensions with China remain high, and further elevate India’s profile as a defence exporter in the region.





India has also extended offers of assistance to Vietnam in maintaining, repairing, and modernising critical military platforms already in service with the Vietnamese armed forces. These include the Sukhoi Su‑30 fighter aircraft and Kilo‑class submarines, both of which form the backbone of Vietnam’s air and naval capabilities. Such support would deepen operational cooperation and ensure sustained combat readiness for Vietnam’s forces.





Following his engagements in Hanoi, Rajnath Singh will travel to South Korea on 20 May. Discussions there are expected to focus on defence industrial cooperation and emerging technologies. The visit comes shortly after the India‑South Korea Summit held on 20 April 2026, where Prime Minister Modi and President Lee Jae Myung announced the launch of the Korea‑India Defence Accelerator, or KIND‑X.





This initiative is designed to connect defence businesses, start‑ups, incubators, investors, and universities from both countries, fostering collaboration in futuristic military technologies and innovation ecosystems.





India and South Korea already co‑manufacture the K9 Vajra, a specialised artillery gun that has been successfully inducted into the Indian Army.





Building on this model, both sides now plan to extend joint manufacturing to advanced technologies, including next‑generation systems that could encompass air defence platforms, autonomous systems, and cyber‑resilient architectures.





The KIND‑X framework is expected to accelerate these efforts, positioning both nations as partners in shaping the future of defence innovation.





Rajnath Singh’s twin visits to Vietnam and South Korea highlight India’s strategic outreach in the Indo‑Pacific, combining defence exports, industrial partnerships, and technological collaboration. The BrahMos negotiations with Vietnam, if concluded, would mark a milestone in India’s defence diplomacy, while the South Korean leg of the trip underscores the importance of industrial synergy and innovation in strengthening partnerships.





Together, these engagements reflect India’s broader ambition to consolidate its role as a credible security provider and technology partner in the region.





Agencies







