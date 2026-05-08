



The Defence Research and Development Organisation has inaugurated a new Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear field training and demonstration centre at Burari plains in Delhi on 6 May 2026.





The facility was formally opened by Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO. The centre has been established to strengthen India’s preparedness for radiological and nuclear emergencies, ensuring that responders are trained to deal with complex and high-risk scenarios.





The centre is designed as a DRDO-CBRN-Centre of Excellence and incorporates a range of advanced facilities. Among these are a dedicated radiological and nuclear test bed facility and a heavy ion research facility, which will allow for realistic simulation and testing of emergency responses.





In addition, the centre houses emergency medical response units and real-time field response teams, enabling comprehensive training that covers both technical and humanitarian aspects of crisis management.





This initiative is part of the broader CBRN Centre of Excellence being developed under the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences.





It is specifically intended to provide effective training for personnel from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Disaster Management Authority, and other agencies tasked with handling CBRN emergencies.





Through structured training programs and workshops, INMAS will prepare the next generation of specialists, equipping them with the latest techniques and technologies to operate on the front line during crises.





Beyond the immediate scope of training, the centre is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing India’s scientific and technological capabilities in the field of CBRN defence.





It will serve as a hub for research, innovation and collaboration, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of global efforts to counter chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.





The establishment of such a facility reflects India’s commitment to safeguarding its population and infrastructure against unconventional hazards, while also contributing to international standards of safety and preparedness.





PIB







