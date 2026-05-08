The older version of Soyuz rocket system taking-off from Baikonur Cosmodrome





Russia has successfully conducted the maiden test launch of its Soyuz‑5 rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on 30 April 2026 at 21:00 Moscow time.





The rocket, equipped with the RD‑171MV engine described as the world’s most powerful liquid‑fuelled engine, demonstrated flawless performance and is capable of carrying payloads of up to 17 tonnes to low Earth orbit. This marks Russia’s first new launch vehicle since 2014 and a significant milestone in its space modernisation drive.





The Soyuz‑5 rocket, also known as Sunkar, lifted off without incident, with both its first and second stages performing as planned. The test flight carried a mass simulator on a suborbital trajectory, which later re‑entered over the Pacific Ocean.





Roscosmos confirmed that the mission validated the rocket’s systems and trajectory accuracy, ensuring confidence in its future operational role. The RD‑171MV engine, powering the first stage, is a modernised version of the RD‑171 family and delivers immense thrust, positioning Soyuz‑5 among the most capable medium‑lift launch vehicles globally.





The rocket is designed to carry payloads of up to 17 metric tonnes, effectively doubling the capacity of earlier Russian systems. Roscosmos emphasised that Soyuz‑5 will significantly reduce launch costs and improve efficiency in placing satellites and other payloads into near‑Earth orbit.





The vehicle is also intended to replace the Ukrainian‑built Zenit rockets, which became unavailable after relations between Russia and Ukraine collapsed in 2022. By developing Soyuz‑5 domestically, Russia aims to restore autonomy over its launch infrastructure and reduce reliance on foreign components.





Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov hailed the launch as a “new step in space exploration,” underlining its importance for Russia’s long‑term ambitions. He noted that the program will generate employment opportunities in both Russia and Kazakhstan, strengthening bilateral cooperation.





Kazakhstan’s Ministry of AI and Digital Development also highlighted the significance of the launch, pointing out that Baikonur Cosmodrome continues to play a pivotal role in global space history. The site, famous for Yuri Gagarin’s historic flight in 1961, remains central to Russia’s space programme under a lease agreement extended until 2050.





The Soyuz‑5 program began in 2017 and has taken nearly a decade to reach this milestone. It is comparable in size and lifting power to SpaceX’s Falcon-9, though unlike its American counterpart, Soyuz‑5 is not reusable.





While this expendable design ensures reliability, it may limit competitiveness in the global commercial market, which increasingly favours reusable rockets. Nevertheless, Russia views Soyuz‑5 as a cornerstone for future projects, including potential super‑heavy launch vehicles for lunar and deep‑space missions.





The successful debut of Soyuz‑5 marks Russia’s first new launch vehicle since the Angara series in 2014. It represents a strategic leap in modernising the country’s space infrastructure, ensuring cost efficiency, and enhancing payload capability.





The rocket’s environmentally cleaner fuel components and advanced design are expected to support Russia’s ambitions to remain competitive in the evolving global space sector.





TASS







