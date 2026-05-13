



The launch of Mission Drishti, the world’s first OptoSAR satellite, has been hailed as a landmark in India’s space journey and a defining moment for the country’s private sector.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that the achievement is a testament to the youth’s passion for innovation and nation-building, congratulating the founders and the team of GalaxEye for their breakthrough.





The satellite, weighing 190 kilograms, is India’s largest privately built spacecraft and represents a technological leap by fusing electro-optical imaging with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) on a single platform. This dual capability allows persistent, all-weather, day-and-night Earth observation, overcoming the limitations of conventional systems.





The launch took place a little after noon on 3 May, when a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg, California, carrying Mission Drishti into orbit. For India, this marks not only a technological milestone but also a strategic one, as the satellite provides unmatched surveillance capabilities.





A military commander noted that the system would help plug gaps experienced during Operation Sindoor, underscoring its direct relevance to national security. With its ability to deliver clarity through clouds, smoke, and darkness, Drishti offers India a persistent “eye in the sky” with hawk-like vision, enabling terrain monitoring and activity assessment regardless of conditions.





Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt (Retd.), Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), described the launch as a pivotal shift in India’s approach to Earth observation. He highlighted that the mission serves as proof-of-concept for private space sector reforms, signalling a transition from small-scale testing to sovereign, all-weather surveillance capabilities critical for both national security and disaster response.





What makes the achievement globally significant, he noted, is the OptoSAR capability itself, which seamlessly combines optical and radar imaging to enable persistent intelligence. He stressed that the broader impact lies in how downstream applications will increasingly define value in the space economy.





Mission Drishti is the culmination of over five years of sustained indigenous research and development, reflecting the transformation of India’s space ecosystem from government-dominated missions to private players developing high-value, globally relevant technologies. Institutions such as IN-SPACe have played a crucial role in nurturing this shift.





Its Chairman, Dr Pawan Goenka, stated that the mission demonstrates the tangible results of reforms focused on confidence-building, capacity-building, and commercialisation of private space technology. He emphasised that as more Indian companies deliver real missions and secure global customers, confidence in the ecosystem will continue to grow both domestically and internationally.





For GalaxEye’s Founder and CEO, Suyash Singh, the launch represents the crossing of a demanding threshold. He explained that Mission Drishti is the company’s first mission and the culmination of years of R&D to develop breakthrough technology.





With the satellite now in orbit, the immediate focus is on commissioning, with initial imagery expected in the coming weeks. Interest in OptoSAR-enabled datasets is already strong, with demand from both government and commercial users. The satellite is designed as a dual-use platform, supporting applications across defence, agriculture, disaster management, maritime monitoring, and infrastructure planning.





GalaxEye has also announced a partnership with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, to distribute imagery globally, extending the reach of Indian private satellite data into international markets.





Beyond this mission, the company plans to expand its OptoSAR constellation over the next five years, aiming to build a sovereign and resilient Earth observation capability for India. The full constellation will eventually provide 365-day coverage, enhancing India’s strategic autonomy in space-based surveillance and data acquisition.





As Mission Drishti begins its journey in orbit, its significance is already evident. A rocket launched from California has placed a uniquely Indian sensor in space, one that sees clearly when others cannot.





In an era where information from space underpins security, resilience, and decision-making, Drishti signals that India’s private sector is no longer merely testing the waters but is actively shaping the global view from above.





The mission stands as both a technological breakthrough and a strategic milestone, positioning India’s private space industry at the forefront of innovation and global competitiveness.





Agencies







