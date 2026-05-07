The Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS De Ruyter (F804) has arrived in Kochi, escorted by Indian Navy Fast Interceptor Craft, marking a significant step in Indo-Dutch maritime cooperation.





The visit coincides with a high-level Dutch naval delegation’s engagements in Southern Naval Command, underscoring shared commitment to training, interoperability, and industrial collaboration.





HNLMS De Ruyter, a De Zeven Provinciën-class air defence and command frigate, entered Kochi harbour on 4 May 2026. The vessel was ceremonially received with naval honours, including a band performance, after being escorted by Indian Navy Fast Interceptor Craft.





The frigate is currently on a five-month Indo-Pacific deployment under the mission “Pacific Archer,” aimed at strengthening diplomatic, economic, and security ties with like-minded nations. The deployment began from Den Helder on 12 April and includes stops in Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Tokyo, Hawaii, and the Caribbean Antilles before returning to the Netherlands.





The visit coincided with the arrival of Major General (Royal Marines) Rob De Wit, Deputy Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy, and Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, to Southern Naval Command in Kochi.





The delegation was received by Rear Admiral Prakash Gopalan, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, with discussions centred on enhancing cooperation in training, operational engagements, and exchange of best practices. The Dutch Deputy Commander had earlier participated in the IONS Conclave of Chiefs during MILAN 2026 in Visakhapatnam, further reinforcing the continuity of naval dialogue.





In a solemn gesture, Major General De Wit and Ambassador Gerards laid wreaths at the Southern Naval Command War Memorial on 4 May, coinciding with the Netherlands’ National Remembrance Day, paying tribute to fallen personnel.





The delegation is scheduled to engage in a series of bilateral activities, including visits to professional training establishments under Southern Naval Command, demonstrations of advanced simulators, and inspections of state-of-the-art training infrastructure. These engagements highlight the emphasis on enhancing training cooperation and sharing of best practices between the two navies.





The Dutch delegation will also visit Cochin Shipyard Limited to gain insights into India’s shipbuilding capabilities and explore avenues for industrial collaboration. This aspect of the visit underscores the growing interest in defence-industrial cooperation between India and the Netherlands, particularly in the context of shipbuilding and maritime technology. The crew of HNLMS De Ruyter also visited heritage sites in Kochi with Dutch influence, including the Dutch Cemetery in Fort Kochi, reflecting historical ties between the two nations.





The frigate’s commanding officer, Commander Rodger de Wit, emphasised that the deployment is structured in phases, with the current focus on strengthening ties with Indo-Pacific partners. He noted that India and the Netherlands, though geographically distant, share common responsibilities in safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security.





The ship’s advanced capabilities include a vertical launch system for missiles, close-in weapon systems, a 127mm main gun, Harpoon missile launchers, and torpedo tubes, making it one of the most sophisticated assets in the Royal Netherlands Navy.





On departure from Kochi, HNLMS De Ruyter will undertake a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with an Indian Naval ship, further strengthening interoperability and operational synergy. This exercise will serve as a practical demonstration of the growing operational partnership between the two navies, reinforcing their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.





ANI







