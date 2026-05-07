



Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with Airbus India and South Asia President and Managing Director Jurgen Westermeier on Wednesday, focusing on expanding aerospace manufacturing and aviation-related capabilities in India.





The meeting took place against the backdrop of India’s push for greater localisation in aerospace manufacturing and its ambition to emerge as a major global hub for aviation and aircraft component production.





In a post shared on X, Goyal stated that the discussions centred on strengthening sourcing from India, advancing aerospace manufacturing, scaling up supply chains, enhancing Maintenance, Repair, and Operations capabilities, and deepening skill development initiatives.





He emphasised that these efforts are aimed at positioning India as a global aviation hub. Goyal described the interaction as a productive meeting with Westermeier, highlighting the importance of increasing collaboration between India and Airbus across manufacturing, supply chains, and skill development.





The talks come at a time when global aerospace companies are increasingly looking at India as a sourcing and manufacturing destination amid diversification of supply chains. India’s growing role in aerospace is being reinforced by policy initiatives that encourage localisation, skill development, and integration into global supply chains.





Earlier this year, Westermeier welcomed the framework for an interim Bilateral Trade Agreement between India and the United States, describing it as a runway for Indian suppliers to scale globally.





He noted that the announcement of a framework for reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade was not merely about reducing tariffs but about creating opportunities for Indian suppliers to expand their global presence.





Westermeier explained that the initiative would help foreign original equipment manufacturers diversify sourcing strategies and improve the integration of Indian suppliers into the global aerospace ecosystem.





He further stressed that for capital-intensive sectors such as aerospace manufacturing, certainty in tariffs and predictability in policy are critical for sustained growth. Westermeier expressed hope that reduced tariffs would allow Indian suppliers to integrate more seamlessly into the global aerospace supply chain.





The meeting between Goyal and Westermeier underscores India’s strategic intent to strengthen its aerospace sector, enhance its MRO capabilities, and build a skilled workforce capable of supporting advanced aviation technologies.





It also highlights Airbus’s commitment to deepening its engagement with India, aligning with the country’s broader vision of becoming a self-reliant and globally competitive aerospace hub.





ANI







