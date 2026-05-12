



Embraer has entered into a significant new supplier agreement with Bharat Forge of India, marking a notable step in the Brazilian air-framer’s strategy to expand and diversify its global supply chain.





The contract covers the provision of high‑quality forged products, which are essential long‑lead components in aviation manufacturing. By partnering with Bharat Forge, Embraer aims to reinforce the resilience of its supply chain and foster industrial capabilities in key growth markets such as India.





Forgings are widely recognised as potential choke points in the aerospace supply chain. Their long lead times can restrict a manufacturer’s ability to adjust production rates quickly in response to surges in demand. Embraer’s decision to secure a reliable source of forgings from India reflects a proactive approach to mitigating such risks and ensuring greater flexibility in its manufacturing operations.





Roberto Chaves, Embraer’s executive vice‑president of global procurement and supply chain, emphasised that India represents a major opportunity within the company’s diversification strategy.





He explained that the agreement not only strengthens Embraer’s supply chain resilience and competitiveness but also demonstrates its commitment to supporting the growth of the Indian aerospace industry. This partnership is therefore both a tactical move to secure critical components and a strategic investment in India’s industrial ecosystem.





The deal is particularly significant as it represents Embraer’s first supply contract with an Indian company. This milestone underscores the company’s intent to advance the aerospace ecosystem in India and generate long‑term value across the entire supply chain. It also signals Embraer’s recognition of India’s growing role as a global aerospace manufacturing hub, supported by its expanding industrial base and skilled workforce.





Amit Kalyani, vice chairman and joint managing director of Bharat Forge, described the agreement as a proud moment for the company. He noted that becoming Embraer’s first Indian supplier of forged components is a testament to the capabilities Bharat Forge has built in the aerospace sector.





Kalyani added that these contracts will allow Bharat Forge to create scale for critical structural components, complementing the scale it has already achieved in the Aeroengine components space.





This development highlights Bharat Forge’s ambition to strengthen its footprint in aerospace manufacturing and contribute to India’s broader industrial growth.





The partnership between Embraer and Bharat Forge reflects wider trends in the aerospace industry, where companies are increasingly diversifying supply chains to reduce dependency on single regions and to build resilience against global disruptions.





For India, the deal reinforces its position as an emerging powerhouse in aerospace manufacturing, aligning with national efforts to localise production and integrate into global supply chains.





Agencies







