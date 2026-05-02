



Ahmedabad-based EnerComp Solutions has introduced its indigenous 1655 Propeller, a 16-inch carbon composite design engineered for professional drones, offering high thrust, reduced vibration, and extended flight endurance.





This innovation strengthens India’s self-reliant UAV ecosystem by delivering precision-balanced, efficiency-optimised propellers fully made in India.





EnerComp Solutions, headquartered in Ahmedabad, has developed the 1655 Propeller, a high-efficiency drone component specifically tailored for professional UAV and multirotor applications. Measuring 16 inches in diameter with a 5.5-inch pitch, the propeller is available in both clockwise (CW) and counter-clockwise (CCW) configurations, ensuring compatibility across diverse drone platforms.





Its aerodynamic design is optimised for efficiency, enabling longer flight durations and reduced power consumption.





The propeller is crafted from lightweight carbon composite materials, coated with epoxy resin for enhanced durability and a matte finish. This construction provides high strength, excellent corrosion resistance, and tolerance to elevated temperatures, making it suitable for demanding operational environments.





The precision-balanced design minimises vibration, which is critical for stable flight performance, accurate sensor readings, and high-quality aerial imaging.





EnerComp emphasises that vibration in drone operations is not a minor issue, as it directly affects mission outcomes, sensor accuracy, and image clarity. The 1655 Propeller addresses this challenge at the design level, ensuring smooth and stable flight even under rigorous conditions. By eliminating vibration-related compromises, the propeller enhances operational reliability for professional drone users in defence, surveillance, mapping, and industrial applications.





The propeller is part of EnerComp’s broader initiative to strengthen India’s indigenous drone ecosystem. As a 100% Made in India product, it aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by reducing dependence on imported UAV components.





Its introduction reflects the growing maturity of India’s drone industry, where domestic companies are increasingly delivering critical hardware solutions to meet both civilian and defence requirements.





EnerComp’s 1655 Propeller also contributes to operational cost efficiency. By extending flight times and reducing overall power consumption, it supports longer missions without requiring frequent battery changes. This efficiency is particularly valuable for drones deployed in agriculture, logistics, and defence reconnaissance, where endurance and reliability are paramount.





The company’s innovation highlights the importance of indigenous component manufacturing in building a robust UAV supply chain. With India’s drone sector expanding rapidly, EnerComp’s propeller technology demonstrates how local firms are stepping up to provide high-performance solutions that rival global standards.





The 1655 Propeller is positioned as a dependable choice for professional drone operators who require precision, durability, and efficiency in their missions.





Agencies







