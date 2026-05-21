



Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has praised India’s “huge role” in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, highlighting New Delhi’s diplomatic leverage over Moscow and expressing hope that India could exert greater pressure to bring lasting peace in Europe.





He also underlined Estonia’s growing partnership with India in digital innovation, start-ups, and e-residency programs.





Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, speaking in Tallinn, emphasised that while Estonia and Europe desire peace, Russia has shown no willingness to change its objectives in Ukraine. He noted that India’s influence is significant, and if New Delhi applies greater pressure on Moscow, it could encourage President Vladimir Putin to alter his course, potentially paving the way for peace in Europe.





Tsahkna described India as playing a “huge role” in this context, stressing that Estonia sees India as a vital partner in global diplomacy.





The war, now in its fifth year since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, continues to destabilise Europe. Tsahkna acknowledged that Russia remains unwilling to compromise, but he expressed optimism that India’s involvement could shift the dynamics.





He also pointed to India’s potential role in Ukraine’s reconstruction, noting that Estonia is preparing to host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027, which could become the largest rebuilding project in Europe since the Marshall Plan after World War II.





Tsahkna highlighted Estonia’s strong digital credentials, describing his country as one of the most digitalised nations in the world. He said India is a “very important partner” despite the vast difference in population size, noting that in digital cooperation, scale is not a limiting factor.





Estonia, with its population of 1.3 million, sees India’s 1.4 billion people as an opportunity for collaboration rather than a challenge. He invited Indian businesses and entrepreneurs to explore Estonia’s startup ecosystem and its e-residency program, which allows foreign nationals to establish businesses in Estonia with simplified taxation and bureaucracy. Thousands of Indians have already joined this initiative, reflecting the growing economic ties between the two nations.





He further noted that political relations between Estonia and India are steadily improving. Estonia’s president recently visited Delhi to attend an AI conference, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of India, underscoring the strengthening bilateral ties. Tsahkna reiterated Estonia’s openness to Indian investment and collaboration, particularly in technology and innovation.





Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently claimed that the conflict is “coming to an end,” blaming Western elites for provoking the war. He argued that Ukraine’s EU aspirations and NATO enlargement triggered the confrontation, accusing Western leaders of misleading Russia.





Putin referred to a 2022 Istanbul agreement that Ukraine initially accepted but later rejected under Western pressure, particularly from France and the UK. He criticised Western support for Kyiv, claiming it prolonged the war, but expressed cautious optimism that Europe may eventually realign politically.





Putin’s remarks reflect his belief that Western powers used Ukraine as a tool to pursue geopolitical ambitions, while Russia resisted attempts to crush its statehood. He suggested that political forces in Europe could eventually shift, leading to resolution. However, Estonia and other European nations remain sceptical, viewing Russia as a direct threat and calling for stronger international pressure to end the war.





India’s balanced diplomatic approach, engaging with both Russia and Ukraine while maintaining dialogue with Western powers, has positioned it as a potential mediator. Estonia’s appeal for India to exert greater influence underscores New Delhi’s growing importance in global geopolitics, particularly in conflict resolution and post-war reconstruction.





ANI







