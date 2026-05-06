



Four Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and four others injured in a mine explosion in the Pasni area of Gwadar district, Balochistan. The incident occurred when a military vehicle struck an explosive device planted along a route frequently used by security forces.





The blast destroyed the vehicle and caused severe casualties among the personnel on board, underscoring the persistent threat posed by insurgent groups operating in the region.





Local sources reported that the explosion took place during a routine movement of troops in Pasni, a coastal town in Gwadar district. The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to nearby medical facilities, where they are receiving treatment.





Security forces cordoned off the area following the blast and launched a search operation to trace those responsible. The attack highlights the vulnerability of convoys in Balochistan, where rebels often employ mines and improvised explosive devices to target military patrols.





This incident comes amid a surge in rebel activity across Balochistan. In recent weeks, insurgent groups have intensified attacks on security forces, infrastructure projects, and convoys linked to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).





Pasni, situated along the Makran coast, holds strategic importance due to its proximity to Gwadar Port, a key hub in CPEC. Attacks in this area are often aimed at undermining Pakistan’s economic ambitions and destabilising the security environment.





No group has claimed responsibility for the Pasni mine blast so far, but similar attacks in the past have been attributed to Baloch separatist organisations such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).





These groups have long accused the Pakistani state of exploiting Balochistan’s natural resources while marginalising its population. Their operations frequently target military convoys and installations, seeking to weaken the state’s control over the province.





The use of mines and roadside explosives remains a hallmark of insurgent tactics in Balochistan. Such devices are relatively easy to conceal and difficult to detect, making them highly effective against military vehicles.





The Pasni explosion adds to the growing toll of security personnel killed in the province this year, reflecting the escalating insurgency that has intensified since early 2026. Despite increased surveillance and counter-insurgency operations, rebels continue to exploit the rugged terrain and coastal routes to carry out attacks.





The deaths of the four soldiers have drawn condemnation from officials, who emphasised the sacrifices made by security forces in maintaining stability in Balochistan. The incident is expected to prompt further military operations in Gwadar district, as authorities seek to dismantle insurgent networks and secure critical infrastructure.





The attack also underscores the broader challenge Pakistan faces in balancing its economic development projects with the ongoing insurgency in its southwestern province.





Agencies







