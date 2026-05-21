



Green Aero has inaugurated its new 87,000 sq. ft. integrated R&D, testing, and engine assembly facility in Bengaluru, enabling an engine testing rate of one firing per day. This marks a significant leap in India’s private aerospace ecosystem, positioning the company to accelerate development of advanced propulsion systems.





Green Aero, a deep-tech start-up incubated at IIT-Delhi, has operationalised its state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru. The new site spans 87,000 square feet and combines research and development, testing, and engine assembly under one roof.





This integrated approach allows the company to streamline its operations and achieve faster hardware iterations, a hallmark of its engineering philosophy. The facility is equipped with dedicated high-throughput engine test bays, enabling the company to reach a testing rate of one engine firing per day.





Alongside full engine trials, subcomponent testing can also be conducted in parallel, multiplying the pace of innovation by seven times compared to its earlier capacity.





The company has a tradition of building its own rigs, which has now been scaled up with megawatt-class compressor rigs. These rigs are the first of their kind in India’s private aerospace sector and are designed to support multistage compressors for higher thrust-class engines.





This infrastructure lays the foundation for Green Aero’s next-generation propulsion platforms, which are expected to play a crucial role in both defence and civil aviation applications. The firm has already demonstrated India’s first hydrogen-based aero engine, underscoring its commitment to sustainable aviation technologies.





In addition to physical infrastructure, the facility houses a high-performance computing centre with hundreds of nodes. Plans are underway to expand this to a thousand nodes with advanced GPUs within the next year.





This computing backbone will support complex simulations and design processes, ensuring precision and efficiency in engine development. Such computational power is critical for modelling combustion dynamics, aerothermal behaviour, and structural integrity in advanced propulsion systems.





Green Aero’s progress is backed by strong investor confidence, with seed funding secured from pi Ventures and Antler. The company aims to commercialise its first small-category engine within the next twelve months while simultaneously laying the groundwork for larger platforms.





Founder Prithwish Kundu, who has previously worked with NASA and the US Army, has emphasised the importance of building indigenous propulsion systems to reduce India’s reliance on imported turbine engines. This facility is a tangible step towards that vision, aligning with national priorities for self-reliance in aerospace technology.





The Bangalore facility also strengthens Green Aero’s collaboration with academic institutions such as IIT Delhi, where it was originally incubated. By combining academic research, industrial capability, and venture capital support, the company is creating a robust ecosystem for aerospace innovation in India.





The operationalisation of this facility is not just a milestone for Green Aero but also a significant development for the country’s private aerospace sector, which has historically lagged behind global peers.





With this new infrastructure, Green Aero is well-positioned to accelerate the development of hydrogen propulsion systems, UAV engines, and advanced aero platforms.





The company’s focus on environmentally friendly technologies, coupled with its ability to iterate rapidly, places it at the forefront of India’s aerospace innovation drive.





The facility’s scale and capabilities signal a new era where private firms can contribute meaningfully to national defence and sustainable aviation goals.





ANI







