



SSS Defence has successfully delivered the first batch of its indigenously designed T-12 Semi-Auto Shotguns to the Indian Army, marking a significant milestone in India’s drive towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The weapon, already tested in counter-drone roles, is now being inducted into operational units, particularly under the Northern Command.





The Bangalore-based defence manufacturer has handed over the T-12 shotguns, chambered in 12-gauge, to the Indian Army. These shotguns feature a 20-inch nitride barrel, ensuring durability and corrosion resistance, and are fed by five- or ten-round magazines.





The system incorporates a full-length Picatinny rail for mounting optics, enhancing adaptability in diverse combat scenarios. Weighing 3.8 kilograms, the T-12 balances portability with firepower, making it suitable for both close-quarters combat and specialised roles.





The T-12’s design reflects a deliberate emphasis on parts commonality with other SSS Defence firearms, such as assault rifles and sniper systems. This approach streamlines logistics, reduces the need for additional training, and simplifies maintenance procedures.





Both the upper and lower receivers are crafted from high-strength 7075-T6 aluminium, ensuring structural integrity while keeping the weapon lightweight. The shotgun also incorporates ambidextrous controls and a multi-position buttstock with cheek rest, offering ergonomic flexibility for operators.





The Indian Army has recognised the shotgun’s potential in counter-unmanned aerial systems (CUAS) roles, a capability highlighted during field trials where the T-12 successfully neutralised a drone target at 90 metres. This reflects lessons from the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict, where shotguns have proven effective against low-flying FPV drones.





The spread of multiple projectiles makes shotguns particularly effective in destabilising quadcopters, even with minor damage to their propellers. Comparable systems globally include the Benelli M4 A.I. Drone Guardian, adapted for counter-drone roles, and Turkish Hatsan Escort BTS-12 shotguns used in Ukraine.





The T-12 was showcased at the Northtech Symposium 2026 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where its indigenous design and operational versatility drew attention. Its dual-purpose role—effective both in conventional tactical operations such as breaching and perimeter security, and in modern CUAS missions—positions it as a valuable addition to India’s arsenal. Future variants are already under development, including suppressed models for covert missions.





The induction of the T-12 shotguns underscores India’s broader defence modernisation agenda and the push for indigenous innovation. By delivering these systems, SSS Defence strengthens its standing as a key private-sector player in the defence ecosystem, contributing to reduced reliance on imports and aligning with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence technology.





The Indian Army’s adoption of the T-12 also signals confidence in private industry’s ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to evolving battlefield requirements.





This milestone highlights how India’s defence industry is adapting to emerging threats such as drone warfare while simultaneously enhancing conventional capabilities.





The T-12 shotgun, with its blend of reliability, versatility, and indigenous design, is set to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s tactical responses in both domestic and international contexts.





Agencies







