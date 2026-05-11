



The Indian Air Force is set to deploy its first TEJAS MK-1A squadrons at forward bases in Rajasthan, notably Nal in Bikaner and Phalodi, strengthening India’s western air defence posture against Pakistan, reported Business Today.





This marks a decisive step in replacing ageing MiG-21s with indigenous fighters under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The deployment of TEJAS MK-1A squadrons near the Pakistan border reflects a strategic recalibration of India’s western front. Rajasthan’s desert airbases, long considered sensitive due to their proximity to Pakistan, will now host modern indigenous fighters capable of rapid interception and strike missions.





Nal airbase, historically home to MiG-21 Bison squadrons, is being transformed into a hub for Tejas operations, while Phalodi is being expanded to accommodate additional squadrons. Together, these bases will form the backbone of India’s Light Combat Aircraft operations in the western theatre.





The TEJAS MK-1A represents a significant upgrade over earlier variants. Equipped with an advanced AESA radar, electronic warfare suite, beyond-visual-range missile capability, improved avionics, and aerial refuelling support, the aircraft offers enhanced survivability and operational flexibility.





Defence experts highlight that these features enable the TEJAS MK-1A to perform air defence, ground attack, reconnaissance, and quick interception roles with greater efficiency. The integration of indigenous systems such as the DRDO-developed Uttam AESA radar further underscores India’s push for technological self-reliance.





Strategically, the deployment sends a strong signal to Pakistan. By stationing TEJAS MK-1A squadrons close to the border, the IAF reduces reaction time against aerial threats and strengthens its Quick Reaction Alert posture.





This proximity allows for higher sortie rates during contingencies, ensuring sustained air dominance in the western sector. Military analysts note that the move enhances surveillance and strike readiness in desert regions where rapid escalation scenarios are most likely.





The TEJAS MK-1A induction also aligns with India’s broader effort to rebuild fighter squadron strength, which remains below the sanctioned level of 42 squadrons. With 180 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft on order from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the program is central to modernising the IAF’s fleet and reducing dependence on foreign imports. The aircraft will gradually replace legacy platforms such as the MiG-21 and older Jaguar variants, thereby bridging critical capability gaps.





Despite its importance, the TEJAS MK-1A program has faced delays. Engine supply issues from General Electric and certification timelines have slowed induction, with deliveries slipping beyond the original schedule.





HAL has maintained, however, that multiple aircraft are ready for induction once engine supplies stabilise. Infrastructure upgrades at Nal and Phalodi, including hardened aircraft shelters, modernised maintenance hangars, and mission planning centres, are already underway to support the new squadrons.





The deployment is not only a tactical move but also a symbolic one, reinforcing the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. By fielding indigenous fighters at frontline bases, India demonstrates its commitment to defence self-reliance while signalling operational readiness to adversaries.





The TEJAS MK-1A, with its modern systems and indigenous pedigree, is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s future combat force structure.





Business Today







