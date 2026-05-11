



One year after the launch of Operation Sindoor, India’s Armed Forces are driving sweeping changes and modernisation efforts in direct response to the conflict with Pakistan.





The confrontation, marked by bombings and air strikes, has shaped a new context in which deterrence, air defence, and strategic projection capabilities are being strengthened.





New Delhi has accelerated acquisitions, developed new weapons systems, and deepened operational integration among the services to ensure readiness for future contingencies.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message recalling the anniversary, praised the unmatched courage, precision, and determination of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor. He described the campaign as India’s firm response against terrorism and highlighted the professionalism, readiness, and coordinated strength of the military.





Modi emphasised the growing cohesion among the services and reiterated the importance of self-reliance in defence for national security. He stressed that India maintains a firm resolve to defeat terrorism and dismantle its enabling ecosystem.





The conflict itself broke out between 7 and 10 May 2025, representing the most significant aerial combat between India and Pakistan in decades. The escalation began after India struck alleged terrorist camps in Pakistani territory, retaliating for an attack in Kashmir on 22 April that killed at least 26 tourists.





The episode had precedents in the 2019 crisis, when a terrorist attack killed over 40 Indian police officers in Kashmir. India responded then with Mirage-2000 fighters armed with Spice-2000 guided bombs.





Pakistan demonstrated coordinated strike capabilities with H-4 SOW glide bombs, REK kits, and advanced guidance systems. The engagement saw an Indian MiG-21bis shot down and an Indian Mi-17 helicopter lost to friendly fire.





Lessons from those clashes drove major modernisation programmes in both countries. Pakistan incorporated J-10C fighters and upgraded JF-17s with PL-15 missiles, alongside new air defence systems, electronic warfare capabilities, and UAVs. India reinforced its structure with Dassault Rafale fighters, Meteor and SCALP missiles, and layered air defence systems including S-400 Triumf, Spyder, and Akash.





In January 2026, reports indicated India had launched a K-4 ballistic missile from the nuclear submarine INS Arighaat of the Arihant class. Overseen by the Strategic Forces Command, the Bay of Bengal test assessed the solid-fuel missile’s performance, with its 3,500 kilometre range and nuclear payload capacity of up to two tons.





During the 77th Republic Day parade, India unveiled the LR-AShM long-range hypersonic anti-ship missile, developed by DRDO. Displayed on a 12×12 TEL launcher, it is believed to have a range of 1,500 kilometres, far exceeding BrahMos capabilities.





The Indian Air Force has also adapted civilian infrastructure for military use. Mirage 2000, SEPECAT Jaguar, and Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters conducted emergency landing and take-off exercises on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, just 270 kilometres from Pakistan’s border. This reflects a strategy of dispersal and resilience in wartime conditions.





In March, India confirmed the purchase of new Tunguska anti-aircraft systems from Russia to reinforce short-range air defence. The $47 million agreement with Rosoboronexport aims to strengthen layered defence against drones, aircraft, and cruise missiles.





The Defence Ministry stated these next-generation missiles will enhance India’s capabilities and deepen the strategic partnership with Russia, even as New Delhi diversifies suppliers.





Toward the end of April, India received the fourth squadron of S-400 systems under the 2018 agreement. Deployed in Rajasthan, the system reinforces missile defence against Pakistani threats and consolidates a central axis of India’s modernisation drive.





Looking ahead, India faces decisions on fifth-generation stealth fighters. It currently lacks such aircraft and is evaluating options. Russia’s Su-57E is a strong contender, given India’s reliance on Russian systems and the backbone role of the Su-30MKI.





The U.S. F-35 has not been ruled out either, though India’s history of multi-supplier acquisitions complicates logistics and integration. Balancing operational needs with resource consumption will be critical in shaping future acquisitions.





The trajectory of India’s military modernisation after Operation Sindoor reflects a determination to institutionalise lessons from the conflict. By reinforcing missile systems, expanding air defence, adapting infrastructure, and considering next-generation platforms, India is positioning itself to maintain operational superiority against Pakistan while preparing for broader regional challenges.





The emphasis on deterrence, survivability, and self-reliance underscores a strategic recalibration that will define India’s defence posture in the years ahead.





Agencies







