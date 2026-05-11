



Skyroot Aerospace has officially become India’s first space‑tech unicorn with a valuation of $1.1 billion after raising $60 million, just weeks before the maiden launch of Vikram‑1 from Sriharikota. This marks a historic inflection point for India’s private space sector, combining investor confidence with imminent orbital capability.





Skyroot Aerospace, headquartered in Hyderabad and founded in 2018 by former ISRO scientists Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, has crossed into unicorn territory following a $60 million funding round co‑led by Sherpalo Ventures and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.





The round also saw participation from BlackRock‑managed funds, Playbook Partners, the Shanghvi family office, Arkam Ventures, and the founders of Greenko Group. With this, Skyroot’s total capital raised stands at $160 million.





Tech investor Ram Shriram, an early backer of Google and founder of Sherpalo Ventures, will join Skyroot’s board, bringing global expertise and strategic guidance. The valuation has more than doubled from around $519 million in 2023, underscoring the rapid growth trajectory of India’s private space ecosystem.





The timing of this milestone is critical. Key propulsion stages of Vikram‑1 have already been dispatched to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, while avionics and the orbit adjustment module are undergoing final integration in Hyderabad.





The launch window is expected within two weeks, subject to regulatory clearance, and the mission will carry a mix of domestic and international payloads into low Earth orbit.





Vikram‑1 is a three‑stage solid‑fuelled rocket capable of delivering up to 480 kilograms to a 500‑kilometre sun‑synchronous orbit, positioning it directly against international small‑satellite launch providers. Skyroot describes its model as a “taxi for space,” offering customised orbital destinations rather than shared rides typical of larger launchers.





Industry leaders and policymakers have hailed Skyroot’s unicorn status as a defining moment for India’s private space sector. Telangana’s IT minister D Sridhar Babu praised the achievement as a testament to the technological strength and innovative drive of India’s young entrepreneurs.





The milestone aligns with national ambitions to capture up to 10 per cent of the global space economy by 2033, with more than 300 start-ups now active in India’s space domain. Skyroot’s focus on smaller, dedicated launches fills a niche often overlooked by giants like SpaceX, reducing India’s reliance on foreign launch providers and strengthening self‑reliance in advanced technology.





The fresh capital will be deployed to scale monthly rocket production, expand manufacturing capacity at Skyroot’s Infinity Campus, and accelerate development of Vikram‑2, a one‑tonne class rocket powered by an advanced cryogenic upper stage.





Vikram‑2 is expected to launch late next year and will nearly double payload capacity, opening new commercial opportunities. Following Vikram‑1’s maiden flight, Skyroot plans multiple test launches before transitioning to regular commercial operations, aiming for a cadence of one rocket per month. Success with Vikram‑1 could rapidly build Skyroot’s order book, positioning it among the select few global private companies capable of orbital launches.





This achievement also reflects broader investor confidence in India’s private aerospace sector, which has attracted over $600 million in funding by early 2026.





The unicorn milestone demonstrates how private innovation can complement national programs, offering cost‑effective and reliable launch services while advancing India’s competitiveness in the global space race.





With more than 90 per cent of Vikram‑1’s components manufactured domestically, Skyroot embodies India’s push for technological self‑reliance and strategic autonomy in space.





Agencies







