



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Italy has elevated bilateral ties to a “Special Strategic Partnership,” with both nations committing to a structured roadmap under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029.





The partnership now spans trade, defence, innovation, clean energy, and cultural exchanges, with a clear target of reaching €20 billion in annual trade by 2029.





Prime Minister Modi, addressing a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, declared that India and Italy will advance a new global cooperation model based on joint innovation and production.





He emphasised the principle of “Design and Develop in India and Italy, Deliver for the World,” highlighting the complementarity of Italy’s global reputation for design and precision with India’s scale, talent, and affordable innovation. This vision will guide collaboration across multiple sectors, including fashion, fintech, leather, logistics, mobility, and manufacturing, with the aim of benefiting global markets.





The Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029 was described by Modi as a “practical and futuristic framework” for partnership, ensuring time-bound progress. Bilateral trade is already moving rapidly towards the €20 billion target, reflecting growing commercial ties.





More than 800 Italian companies operating in India are actively contributing to India’s growth story while benefiting from its expanding market and innovation ecosystem. The India-Italy Business Forum, held during the visit, showcased new enthusiasm and ambition among industry leaders from both countries.





The visit also marked significant diplomatic milestones. India and Italy upgraded their ties to a Special Strategic Partnership, the highest level of bilateral relations achieved so far. Defence cooperation was strengthened through the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent and an Industrial Roadmap for co-design, co-development, and co-production of defence products.





Both leaders expressed satisfaction with deepening defence cooperation, including ministerial interactions, port visits, and regular engagement of defence forces.





Global issues were also discussed. Modi and Meloni expressed deep concern over the situation in West Asia and reiterated the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts. They also reviewed cooperation on Ukraine and reaffirmed shared values of freedom and democracy. Modi called the India-Italy relationship a “win-win partnership,” underlining its resilience amid geopolitical upheavals.





The Prime Minister thanked Italy for its cooperation in advancing the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, stressing the importance of its early implementation to support businesses and strengthen economic linkages.





He also highlighted collaboration in emerging technologies, clean energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, space, and nuclear energy. Modi’s engagements included meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, where discussions covered trade, investment, technology, and cultural linkages.





Beyond official talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour in Rome and participated in cultural events, including a sapling plantation with Meloni and interactions with the Indian diaspora. He was also conferred with the prestigious Agricola Medal by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, recognising his contribution to food security, sustainable agriculture, and rural development.





The visit concluded the final leg of Modi’s five-nation tour, which also included Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The engagements in Italy underscored the decisive phase of India-Italy relations, with both nations committed to structured, long-term cooperation across diverse sectors.





ANI







