



The Ministry of External Affairs has reaffirmed the enduring and multifaceted nature of India’s partnership with Nepal, announcing that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has received an invitation to visit Kathmandu, with the dates to be finalised at the mutual convenience of both sides.





This statement was made during the weekly media briefing by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who emphasised the vibrant diplomatic momentum between the two neighbours since Balendra Shah assumed office as Nepal’s Prime Minister. He underlined that both capitals are working closely to further deepen an already robust alliance.





Responding to reports in the Nepali media that suggested the postponement of Misri’s earlier proposed visit was linked to the Nepalese Prime Minister’s reluctance to meet foreign diplomats, Jaiswal maintained a positive outlook on the bilateral trajectory.





He recalled that after the elections in Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed his congratulations to Prime Minister Shah and held a telephonic conversation, reaffirming India’s steadfast commitment to building upon the strong friendship and traditional ties between the two countries.





Jaiswal also highlighted the successful diplomatic engagement in Mauritius, where External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Nepalese counterpart, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal.





He noted that both sides, at various levels, are working closely to deepen the partnership, and reiterated that India has received an invitation from Nepal for the Foreign Secretary’s visit, with dates to be finalised in due course.





On the sensitive issue of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the MEA reiterated India’s transparent and historically grounded stance. It clarified that the Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Yatra since 1954, and that the pilgrimage through this route has continued for decades.





India stressed that this is not a new development, and in the face of territorial discussions, asserted that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. The MEA added that unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable.





India continues to advocate for stability and factual accuracy in the region, while demonstrating its role as a responsible regional leader. The MEA reaffirmed that India remains open to constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including the resolution of agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy.





This spirit of cooperation was also visible in the Maldives, where Jaishankar and Khanal explored ways to realise the full potential of the India-Nepal partnership through deeper collaboration across different sectors.





The optimism in bilateral relations follows Prime Minister Modi’s warm outreach to Prime Minister Shah, expressing a shared vision to elevate the friendship between the two nations to greater heights for the benefit of their citizens.





The MEA’s latest statement underscores that despite occasional differences, India and Nepal are committed to strengthening their deep-rooted ties and advancing their partnership in a constructive and forward-looking manner.





ANI







